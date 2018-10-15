Fall Clothes For Babies, Because Sweater Weather Is Finally Here
The little nip in the air is finally here, and of course pumpkin spice everything is for sale. It's fall at long last. Make the most of the season with these fall clothes for babies, because your little one needs more protection from the oncoming cold. Plus, the miniature flannels, sweaters, and even boots are too precious to pass up. As usuals, babies can work a look like nobody else.
Whether you and the family are planning to explore a pumpkin patch, go apple picking, or enjoy any number of outdoor fall activities, make sure your baby is dressed the part. In general, it's smart to make sure your baby is dressed in the same number of layers as adults, plus one additional layer, as explained in What To Expect. So if you're fine outside in a sweater, your baby might need an extra jacket. It's just something to keep in mind as the temps continue to drop.
Plus, fall fashions are one fall tradition your kid can enjoy in full right now. Your baby probably isn't sipping on a pumpkin spice latte or hot apple cider quite yet. But all the clothes of autumn are well within your kid's reach, from plaid print pants to super cute cardigans. Read on to find the perfect look for your kid.
Plush-Knit Snap-Front Cardigan for Baby
Plush-Knit Snap-Front Cardigan for Baby
$15
Nothing says autumn like a deep red cardigan. This crew neck, long-sleeved cardi features three snaps in the front to make dressing your baby easy.
Empire-Waist Jersey Dress for Baby
Empire-Waist Jersey Dress for Baby
$8
Made from comfy cotton jersey, this precious dress would look right at home on an apple picking excursion. It's the perfect look for all your baby's fall adventures.
Long Sleeve Stripe Pocket Tunic with Leggings
Long Sleeve Stripe Pocket Tunic with Leggings
$12
First of all, it's a complete outfit, which is always handy. Plus, the striped tunic and orange leggings are perfect for the season.
Collared Button-Down Flannel Bodysuit, Sweater Vest, & Twill Pants
Collared Button-Down Flannel Bodysuit, Sweater Vest, & Twill Pants
$20
I mean, it would be difficult to come up with a more fall-worthy outfit if you tried. This three-piece selection, from the flannel bodysuit to the twill pants, is absolutely beyond adorable. Plus, you can mix and match with other items your baby already has.
Jacket & Pants
$18
The jacket is lined for warmth and comfort. Plus, there are adorable little ears on top of the hood.
Fine- Knit Overall
$25
Made from soft organic cotton, this overall is both comfortable and stylish. Your baby will stay perfectly cozy in this outfit.
Flannel Plaid Button Down Bodysuit
Flannel Plaid Button Down Bodysuit
$16
There's just something completely adorable about a baby in flannel. Plus, this bodysuit also comes in multi plaid and green plaid patterns, too.
Fleece Leggings
$9
Super cozy and comfy, these fleece leggings are perfect for all those fall outings. Plus, your baby will be totally adorable in the cute plaid print.
Duck Boot Baby Shoes
$22
OK, everyone else can stop trying, because Carter's made the most adorable baby shoes I have ever seen. These iconic boots say fall like nothing else, even if your baby isn't about to go trekking down a chilly path.
Little Jacket Set
$16
Even if you're just camping out in the back yard on a chilly evening, this little jacket set is beyond precious. Plus, the jacket itself is lined with fleece for extra warmth. It's another snuggly choice for your fall-loving baby.