The little nip in the air is finally here, and of course pumpkin spice everything is for sale. It's fall at long last. Make the most of the season with these fall clothes for babies, because your little one needs more protection from the oncoming cold. Plus, the miniature flannels, sweaters, and even boots are too precious to pass up. As usuals, babies can work a look like nobody else.

Whether you and the family are planning to explore a pumpkin patch, go apple picking, or enjoy any number of outdoor fall activities, make sure your baby is dressed the part. In general, it's smart to make sure your baby is dressed in the same number of layers as adults, plus one additional layer, as explained in What To Expect. So if you're fine outside in a sweater, your baby might need an extra jacket. It's just something to keep in mind as the temps continue to drop.

Plus, fall fashions are one fall tradition your kid can enjoy in full right now. Your baby probably isn't sipping on a pumpkin spice latte or hot apple cider quite yet. But all the clothes of autumn are well within your kid's reach, from plaid print pants to super cute cardigans. Read on to find the perfect look for your kid.

Empire-Waist Jersey Dress for Baby
Made from comfy cotton jersey, this precious dress would look right at home on an apple picking excursion. It's the perfect look for all your baby's fall adventures.

Jacket & Pants
The jacket is lined for warmth and comfort. Plus, there are adorable little ears on top of the hood.

Fine- Knit Overall
Made from soft organic cotton, this overall is both comfortable and stylish. Your baby will stay perfectly cozy in this outfit.

Flannel Plaid Button Down Bodysuit
There's just something completely adorable about a baby in flannel. Plus, this bodysuit also comes in multi plaid and green plaid patterns, too.

Fleece Leggings
Super cozy and comfy, these fleece leggings are perfect for all those fall outings. Plus, your baby will be totally adorable in the cute plaid print.

Duck Boot Baby Shoes
OK, everyone else can stop trying, because Carter's made the most adorable baby shoes I have ever seen. These iconic boots say fall like nothing else, even if your baby isn't about to go trekking down a chilly path.