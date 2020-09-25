Now that there's a little chill in the air, it's time to make sure your kid's fall wardrobe is in order. If your little one has gone through a recent growth spurt, there are lots of cute fall jackets for kids that are on sale right now. Whether they need something to play in, wear to school, or keep them warm during outdoor adventures, there are a lot of great deals available.

Jackets can be a huge expense, so if you're not overly excited to buy your kid yet another one this year, you're not alone. It's not always easy to find something that will keep them warm (but not hot), is easy for them to work themselves, durable, safe to toss into the washer and dryer, appropriate for most occasions, and affordable. It's like jackets are the unicorns of children's clothing.

As intimidating as the search may be, right now plenty of retailers are having deals on kids fall coats, and they're definitely worth jumping on. You can find discounts on everything from fleece hoodies to heavier cotton jackets, and they're not even leftovers from last year's stock. Not in the mood to scour the internet? Here are a few great options to choose from.

1. Classic Denim Jacket Classic Denim Jacket Carter's / OshKosh | $44 $22 Available in sizes 4-14 see on carter's Your kid can pair this 100% cotton slub denim jacket with their favorite dress or just throw it over a tee shirt on their way out the door to go play. It has snap button closure and functioning front pockets as well as little buttons at the cuffs to make it easy to roll up the sleeves on a warmer day. The jacket is also pre-washed to be super soft and can be tossed in the washer and dryer after a long day of play.

2. Quilted Jacket Kids Quilted Jacket Gap | $88 $61 Available in sizes XS - XXL See on Gap This lightweight jacket has snap button closure, functioning pockets (also with snaps), and an allover quilted lining. It's designed to be both stylish and practical, with contrasting cuffs and collar that work well with the design but also help keep cool air from getting inside the jacket. Your kid can choose to dress it up or down, and if they play a little too hard in it, just toss it into the washing machine on gentle cycle to get it cleaned up.

3. Butterfly Coat Butterfly Coat Neon Kisses | $64.99 $44.99 Available in sizes 2/3 - 7/8 See on Neon Kisses Thanks to the adorable butterfly applique on the back of this coat, your kid will stay warm with a totally unique look. The exterior of the coat is covered in colorful butterflies and has a solid black interior. It also has zipper closure on the font that goes all the way up to keep the neck warm on particularly chilly days.

4. Cozy Fleece Jacket Cozy Fleece Jacket in Cherry/Navy Primary | $45 $22.50 Available in three styles and in sizes 2-12 (size availability varies with style) See on Primary Great for layering or just warming up on a chilly day, this double-sided sherpa jacket is designed with contrasting colors to make it pop and a full length zipper that closes the jacket up to the chin to keep your kiddo nice and toasty. It has a "I Belong To" label inside to help your child keep track of it and is machine washable so they can play as rough as they want in it.

5. Nylon Hooded Jacket Color-Blocked Nylon Hooded Zip Jacket in Lost at Sea Navy Old Navy | $34.99 $17.97 Available in two colors and in sizes S-XL (size availability varies by color) See on Old Navy This lightweight hooded jacket is great for a forecast with chilly temps, gusty winds, or rainy skies. It's made from 100% nylon, has a standing collar, and zips all the way up to the chin to help keep your kiddo warm. Since it's thinner, it layers well with sweaters and its color block style makes it versatile for a number of occasions and outfits.

6. A Water Repellent Parka Hesselberg Boy's Parka Triple F.A.T. Goose | $250 $125 Available in sizes 4-6 See on Triple F.A.T. Goose Triple F.A.T. Goose jackets have a reputation for being super warm under the coldest of circumstances, and it's not a rumor: This water-resistant, 3/4-length down parka has a soft lining and white goose down insulation, and comes with extra snuggly features like storm cuffs, a detachable hood, and fleece-lined handwarmer pockets. A 50% off discount on one of these jackets is kind of a big deal.

7. Sherpa Jacket Kids Sherpa Jacket Gap | $68 $61 Available in sizes XS-XXL See on Gap This grey jacket has contrasting blue patterned front pockets that aren't just cute, they're also functioning and made from 100% recycled fabric! The amazing pockets aside, the soft lightweight coat is made from sherpa fleece with a mockneck full zipper closure, so your kid will stay extra warm while wearing it.

8. Lightweight Athletic Jacket Athletic Jacket in Multi Hanna Andersson | $54 $32.40 Available in two styles and in sizes 18-24months - 12 See on Hanna Andersson Not only is this microfleece jacket super soft and cozy, but it's also machine washable and safe for the dryer. It has a full zipper on the front for closure, as well as zip pockets to help your kiddo keep track of whatever they put in there. The jacket is designed to keep kids warm with an attached hood, thumb holes on the sleeves, and a longer rounded back hem.

9. Warm Fleece Jacket Zip-Up Fleece Jacket in Blue Carter's | $36 $18 Available in two colors and in sizes 4-14 See on Carter's This microfleece jacket is a must-have for fall, because it's lightweight, durable, and styish. It has a zip closure front with a contrasting brown zipper pull, functional front pockets, and it is designed to be easily pulled over the head (great for kids who can't be bothered to zip and unzip their coats).

10. Baseball Jacket Panther Baseball Jacket Red - Mini Rodini Kido | $139 $75 Available in sizes 18M-3T, 3-5T, and 5-7Y See on Kido Kids will keep warm and help clean up the planet with this fully lined coat made from 100% recycled polyester. It has little gold details throughout, slanted front pockets with snaps, and ribbed cuffs and hems. The coat has zip closure on the front, and a zipper guard inside to help ensure no cold air seeps through.

11. Cropped Jean Jacket POPSUGAR x Old Navy Cropped Black-Wash Jean Jacket Old Navy | $34.99 $25 Available in sizes XS-XL See on Old Navy This black-washed jean jacket has a crop silhouette with a raw hem and spread collar to give it extra style. It has (real) button closure along the front as well as buttons on the cuffs and two chest pockets. It's made from 100% cotton so it's safe to toss into the washer and dryer, but keep an eye on the hem because it will fray a bit in washes.

12. Marshmallow Hoodie Jacket Marshmallow Hoodie in Light Oat Hanna Andersson | $58 $34.80 Available in three colors and in sizes 18-24M - 12 See on Hanna Andersson This cozy jacket is made from polyester fleece that's been pre-washed for extra softness. It has functioning front pockets, full zipper closure, and an attached hood to keep ears warm on cold breezy days. There are three adorable styles available, each of which has contrasting colors to give the jacket a little extra style.

13. Ruffle Jacket Girls Long Sleeve Ruffle Jacket - Candy Apple Gymboree | $64.95 $45.46 Available in sizes 12-18mo to 12 See on Gymboree Kids who like the sophisticated look will love this long jacket with ruffle details and cotton lining with an apple pattern. It has button closure on the front, a cute Peter Pan collar, and just a little bit of stretch thanks to its 3% spandex. Plus, since it's machine washable, you don't have to set it aside to only be worn for special occasions.

14. Corduroy Jacket Kids Sherpa Lined Cord Jacket Gap | $78 $62 Available in sizes XS-XL See on Gap Not only is this jacket the perfect color for fall, but it's also super warm with a corduroy exterior lining and sherpa knit interior lining. It has button snap closure on the front and on the sleeve cuffs, making it easy for your kid to let in some airflow on warmer days. It's also made from 100% cotton, is machine washable, and has functioning slanted front pocket.

15. Ruffle Ponte Jacket Girl Desert Rose Ruffle Ponte Jacket Janie and Jack | $59 $52.99 Available in sizes 6-12mo to 10-12 See on Janie and Jack Perfect for a layered outfit, or for a chilly night, this jacket has gold buttons along the front for closure and is made with a little bit of spandex to provide stretch and comfort. The jacket also has little ruffle details along the sleeve cuffs, collar, shoulder, and front button panel. Best of all? It's safe for the washing machine!

16. Fleece Sweater Jacket Nautica Boys 4-7 Micah Sweater Fleece Jacket in Sport Navy Belk | $45 $27 Available in two colors and in sizes S-L See on Belk This polyester fleece jacket is designed to look a little more dressy than traditional fleece jackets. It has front zipper closure that goes all the way up the mock neck to keep your kiddo warm. The shoulders, collar, hems, and zipper offer a contrasting color from the body of the jacket, giving it a bit of a polished look.

17. Hooded Fleece Jacket Uniform Fleece Jacket Carter's | $54 $13.50 Available in sizes 4-14 See on Carter's You could easily mistake this jacket for a heavy wool coat, but it's actually made from a lightweight polyester sherpa fabric. Even though it's lightweight, it'll still keep your kiddo good and warm with the attached hood, full zipper closure, and elastic cuff sleeves to prevent cold air from getting in. Also, the basic design makes it perfect for school uniforms, dressing down, or dressing up.

18. Canvas Coat Play Hard Duck Canvas Jacket Mini Friday | $48 $35 Available in 4Y and 7Y (oversized fit, runs large) See on Mini Friday If you hurry, you can get your hands on one of these 100% cotton duck canvas coats. This jacket is designed to have an oversize fit, so you can size down for older kids. It has a soft interior lining, front zipper closure (with a heavy duty zipper), and snaps at the cuffs and waist for an adjustable fit. You'll want to add this coat to your cart ASAP, though, because stock is limited!

19. Zippered Linen Jacket Rachel Zoe Linen Jacket Janie and Jack | $75 $29.99 Available in sizes 6-12mo to 10-12 See on Janie and Jack For kids living in warmer climates, this olive colored linen jacket is the perfect layering piece for fall. It's lightweight and unlined, but still has full zipper closure to keep warmth inside and block out cool air. The jacket also has two functioning button pockets on the front and is machine washable.