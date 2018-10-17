For as long as I can remember, my mom has been offering one major piece of pregnancy advice: get pregnant in the fall so you can avoid being pregnant in the summer. She had May and June babies, so clearly she followed her own advice. While avoiding the hottest days of summer is a plus, there are two other big pluses of being pregnant in the fall and winter: warm dresses and leggings. These 20 fall maternity dresses are perfect options for soon-to-be moms this season, because who doesn't want to look polished and put together while avoiding those denim prisons known as pants?

Your maternity wardrobe doesn’t have to consist of overpriced frumpy pieces that you’ll wear for two months and then donate. There are a lot of great dresses that can be worn into the winter months and even postpartum. As for your investment, a few high quality pieces are always nice to have in your maternity wardrobe, but you can save money by mixing them in with some other fun, less expensive items.

Websites like Poshmark and ThredUp are perfect for finding name-brand, gently used maternity clothes from women who are all done having their babies, too. And once your bundle of joy has arrived, you can make a little money back by joining in on the fun and selling your maternity dresses. But until then, here are 20 maternity dresses for fall that will keep you comfortable and trendy.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Wrap Dress Waverleigh Black Ribbed Fitted Wrap Front Maternity Dress Pink Blush Maternity | $65 Available in size M/L see on pinkblushmaternity Available in burgundy, a staple color for fall, this wrap dress is made with a bit of stretch so it’ll fit your growing bump throughout the season (and into winter). It’s made from acrylic and polyester, giving it a sweater-like appearance and feel, and has a V-shaped back to match the front. You’ll want to wear this dress all season long, but just make sure you hand wash and line dry between wears.

2. Red Velvet NOM Maternity Genevieve Velvet Maternity/Nursing Dress in Berry Nordstrom | $128 Available in sizes S-M and in two colors (size availability varies by color) see on nordstrom With a knee-length cut and elbow-length sleeves, this dress can be worn on warm fall days or with tights for chillier nights. It is available in either berry or slate colors, has a v-neck collar, and a wrap style design that ties at the waist.

3. Floral Print Mix Asymmetrical Hem Dress Maternity Dress Plus Size Mom 2 Be | $36.95 Available in sizes 1XL - 3XL mom2bematernity This roomy, relaxed dress will fit you this fall, into the winter, and even after you’ve had the baby. It has full length sleeves and a high, rounded neckline to keep you warm on breezy days as well as ruched detailing to grow as you grow and a back slit for style (and so it doesn’t get too tight).

4. Crossover Midi Dress Crossover Midi Dress in Burgundy Floral Gap | $79.95 $39 Available in sizes XS - XL and in two color options (price varies by color) see on gap Whether you opt for the burgundy or black option is up to you; either way you’re getting a soft, 100% cotton dress that has plenty of space for your growing bump. The dress has a crossover front mimicking a wrap (which means you can also wear it while breastfeeding postpartum), full length sleeves with oversized cuffs, and a relaxed fit.

5. Plaid Dress Rails Plaid Button Front Maternity Dress A Pea in the Pod | $168 Available in sizes XS - L see on a peainthepod It doesn’t get more fall than plaid prints, and this long-sleeve button-up shirt dress definitely fits the bill. It has a relaxed fit with a knee-length hem, and it’s made from stretchy rayon, so it will surely fit your bump all season long. Plus, you can safely toss it into the washer and dryer whenever it needs to be cleaned.

6. Pleated Front Dress 3/4 Sleeve Round Neck Front Pleat Maternity Dress Mom 2 Be | $34.99 Available in sizes S - L see on mom2bematernity Pair this adorable 3/4 sleeve dress with a pair of booties adn you're good to go. It’s made from a mix of viscose, nylon, and spandex to give you some stretch and front pleats so there is plenty of room to grow. You’ll need to hand wash or dry clean the dress between wears.

7. Ruffled Maternity Dress Isabella Oliver Aurelia Ruffled Maternity Dress A Pea In The Pod | $169.97 $118.98 Sizes 1-4 see on apeainthepod You wouldn’t know it by looking at it, but this wrap dress is made from soft jersey knit viscose and elastane material so it will not only stretch for fit but also be really cozy to wear (and machine washable). It has ruffle details along the front, collar, and bottom hem which hits about knee length.

8. Motherhood Maternity Flutter-Sleeve Dress Maternity Cross-Front Jersey Long-Sleeve Dress in Burgundy Floral Old Navy | $36.99 Available in sizes XS - XL and in three color options (size availability varies by color) see on old navy Made from a soft jersey knit rayon, this stretchy, comfortable dress will fit all the way until your due date. It’s available in three colors/patterns, all of which feature full length sleeves with elastic cuffs for a roomier look, a faux wrap design, and a ruched front.

9. Striped Dress Navy Blue Striped Long Sleeve Fitted Maternity Dress Pink Blush Maternity | $48 Available in sizes S - L and in three color options see on pinkblushmaternity Available in three autumnal classic colors, this fitted dress has plenty of stretch to keep you looking great throughout the season as your belly grows. It has a high cut round neckline, full length sleeves, and falls around the knees (but your bump’s size may bring it up a little higher). It’s made from polyester and spandex, so it needs to be hand washed and line dried.

10. Knit Dress MAMA Fine-knit Dress in Taupe H&M | $39.99 Available in sizes XS - XXL and in two color options see on h&m This fitted dress is available in either taupe or black and is made from a blend of cotton, viscose, and polyamide. It has fine rib-knit detail, giving it a sweater look, a collar, and a v-neck with decorative buttons, plus full length sleeves so it can easily be worn into winter, too.

11. Turtleneck Dress Ribbed "Jackie Marie" Turtle Neck Dress "Rust" Black Elephant Designs | $75 Available in sizes S - XXL see on blackelephant You can get this cozy turtleneck dress in rust red or a very similar style in navy blue (the silhouette is the same, but the ribbing is different). Both knit dresses are made with a bit of stretch so they will grow with you throughout pregnancy and can be tossed in the washer and dryer for cleaning.

12. Floral Print Elbow Dress Floral Print Elbow Sleeve Woven Tier Maternity Dress in Navy Target | $29.99 Available in sizes XS - XXL and in two colors see on target If you live somewhere with warmer fall temperatures, this pullover elbow sleeve dress will keep you looking great and feeling comfortable. It has a slight hi-lo hemline that is about knee-length, a tie for around the waist, and is made from stretchy rayon so it’ll fit throughout pregnancy and look great postpartum, too.

13. Utility Dress Maternity Utility Dress in Olive Gap | $69.95 $34 Available in sizes XS - XXL and in two colors (price varies by color) see on gap Made from 100% cotton and available in two colors, this dress is stylish, comfortable, and great for fall days. It has an easy fit with a straight silhouette and short sleeves but it doesn’t have a ton of stretch, so you may want to size up if you have a bit of growing to do.

14. Printed Dress NOM Maternity Augusta Print Long Sleeve Maternity/Nursing Dress in Russet Abstract Dot Nordstrom | $108 Available in sizes S - XL and in two color options see on nordstrom Designed for maximum comfort, this mid-length dress will fit through pregnancy and after and is available in either rust red with dots or mustard yellow with a floral print. Even better, it easily slips over your head, is wrinkle resistant, and has a v-neck so it’s perfect for wearing postpartum while breastfeeding.

15. Floral Front Twist Maxi Dress Burgundy Floral Front Twist Long Sleeve Maternity Maxi Dress Pink Blush Maternity | $68 Available in sizes S - XL and in three colors (size availability varies by color) see on pinkblushmaternity This maxi dress is available in either burgundy or mustard yellow and is designed to be worn during pregnancy and while you're breastfeeding. It also has full length sleeves, a twist-tie front detail, and a cinched waist.

16. Cozy Twist-Front Dress Maternity Cozy Plush-Knit Twist-Front Bodycon Dress in Black Jack Old Navy | $34.99 Available in size M - XXL see on old navy It doesn’t get much more snuggly warm than this long sleeve jersey-knit bodycon dress. This knee-length dress has twist front detail, ruched sides, and has a little bit of spandex so it will stay form-fitting all day and not sag. One note, this dress needs to be washed on gentle cycle and hung to dry.

17. Fit & Flare Dress Fit and Flare Turtleneck Maternity Dress Motherhood Maternity | $39.98 $19.99 Available in sizes S - XL see on motherhood Both cozy and stylish, this dress is made from a blend of rayon and spandex. With full-length long sleeves and a knee-length hem, it'll keep you and your bump toasty and warm. It's also dressy enough for a dinner out and casual enough for a stroll through the pumpkin patch.

18. Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress Ingrid & Isabel Off-the-Shoulder Maternity Maxi Dress in Jet Black Ingrid & Isabel | $118 Available in sizes XS - XL and in four color options (price and size availability varies by color) see on ingrid&isabel You can grab this dress in black, blush, ivory, or floral print and pair it with a denim jacket for a cute fall look. It’s designed to be flowy and roomy, but also has a little bit of spandex in it to give you some extra stretch during the later stages of pregnancy. Plus, since it has a relaxed fit and an off-the-shoulder neckline, it can be worn in the spring and summer, whether you’re pregnant or not.

19. Chambray Dress Maternity Chambray Utility Tie-Belt Shirt Dress Old Navy | $39.99 Available in sizes XS - XXL see on old navy Since it’s made to look like denim, this dress may not seem all that comfortable, but it actually has a relaxed fit, quite a bit of stretch, and an attached belt that can either be tied on the front or back of the body. The sleeves are full length, so they can either be rolled up or worn all the way down with button closure at the wrist.