Fans Are Still Convinced Kylie Jenner Gave Birth To Kim Kardashian's Baby

At any other time, the announcement would be reason for celebration only: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced Tuesday that they'd welcomed their third baby, a little girl, via surrogate. It's definitely happy news, but it comes just days after rumors swirled that Kardashian's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, was in labor. Could the timing be any more suspicious? The correct answer to that is absolutely not, and so, of course, Kardashian-Jenner conspiracy theorists/fans are convinced that Jenner gave birth to Kardashian's baby.

West and Kardashian announced the birth of their youngest daughter via Kardashian's app on Tuesday morning, according to E! News. "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kardashian wrote, according to E! News. Kardashian shared that their daughter was born on Monday, just after noon, and continued:

We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.

Fans who have long held onto the theory that Jenner — who has yet to confirm her rumored pregnancy — was Kardashian's surrogate went into overdrive. After all, wasn't Jenner rumored to be in labor on Friday?

More to come...