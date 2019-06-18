Harry Potter fans were more than thrilled to see their wizarding universe grow with new movies that were inspired by J.K. Rowling’s book, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them. The original Harry Potter series airs on cable TV throughout the year, but it’s a little harder to find the new spin-off films. Luckily, fans will be able to stream the latest Newt Scamander adventure soon, because Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald comes to Hulu this July.

The film will only be available to Hulu subscribers with an HBO-add on. But if you don’t have the extra service, don’t fret, because Hulu will let you try it out free for one week. After you watch the movie, which drops on Jul. 13, you can decide whether or not you want to keep $14.99 per month service. The add-on would allow you to watch any other HBO content, including popular drama series Big Little Lies and Game of Thrones, right through your Hulu app.

As a sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald follows Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) as he and a young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) try to catch the dangerous fugitive wizard, Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston), her sister Queenie (Alison Sudol) and Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler) end up finding Newt in Paris, where Credence (Ezra Miller) is searching for his birth mother with escaped circus artist, Nagini (Claudia Kim).

The film also stars Zoë Kravitz as Leta Lestrange, Newt’s old flame, who is now his brother, Theseus Scamander’s (Callum Turner) fiancé. While Grindelwald attempts to lure Credence and turn his Obscurus into a weapon, Dumbledore, Newt, and his American friends try their best to stop him.

If you’re a die-hard Harry Potter fan like me, you’ll find plenty of Easter eggs and fun references to the book. You’ll see Dumbledore at Hogwarts when he was much younger, and you may notice that Nagini — a woman that can turn into a serpent — shares the same name as Voldemort’s pet snake and Horcrux. You might also find yourself recalling all the times Dumbledore talked about his family, specifically his brother. The name Leta Lestrange will instantly remind you of Bellatrix and the Black family, and a cameo by Nicolas Flamel is a great precursor to the Sorcerer’s Stone adventure that Harry and his friends encounter in the first book.

Along with the return of Newt’s Niffler and his Bowtruckle, Pickett, you’ll see plenty of other cool magical beasts. When Newt is in the Parisian circus in the beginning of the film, he finds a beautiful Zouwu, a large terrifying dragon-like cat, and later he and Jacob are attacked by a rat-like creature called a Murtlap.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald is a great film to watch, whether you’re a “Potthead” or not. With all its drama, mystery, magic, and star power, you won’t want to miss it when it comes to Hulu next month.