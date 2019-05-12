Look — I know that the real reason everybody loves 90 Day Fiancé is for the drama. That's definitely why I watch the show. (Where else can you watch star-crossed intercultural lovers try to find happiness as immigration laws and occasionally overbearing family members try to tear them apart?) But sometimes I'm surprised by how happily things turn out. For example, Elizabeth and Andrei and Paola and Russ from 90 Day Fiancé are celebrating Mother's Day as parents for the first time this year. The couples shared with Romper how they're feeling now that they're on the other side of the drama (mostly).

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Eleanor Louise Castravet, in January of 2019. In a statement as reported by E! News, the couple said:

We are so blessed to finally meet our baby girl, Eleanor Louise! We welcomed her on January 23rd at 6:13 a.m., weighing in at 6-lbs. 11-oz. This is such joyful and amazing moment for us. We have never felt this rewarded in our lives and we are looking forward to our bright future as a family of three. Thank you so much to our fans for their continued support and love during our journey.

Courtesy of Elizabeth Potthast

Little Eleanor is a few months old now, and from her statement to Romper, it's pretty clear that Elizabeth is loving being a mama.

It feels absolutely amazing being a new mom! Eleanor is the light of my day! It is SUCH a gift to be a mother and especially to Eleanor! She is pure joy for us and we feel so blessed that she is ours. She’s growing up fast and learning so many new things every day! For my very first Mother’s Day, we will be in NY. This will be Eleanor’s first time traveling and we can’t wait to share the world with her. We will sight-see and end the day having a wonderful dinner as a new family of 3!

Of course, all parents out there know that being a parent is never as easy as it seems (and it doesn't even seem particularly easy). Andrei and Elizabeth's struggle to adjust to their new life as parents is all documented on the show, where Elizabeth's dad even calls their decision to get pregnant "irresponsible" considering their shaky financial footing.

Another couple on the show to welcome a new little one to their family is Russ and Paola, who's son Axel Mayfield was born on New Year's Day of 2019. "We were hoping for a Christmas baby, but ended up with a New Year’s baby, and we wouldn’t change our experience for anything else," they said to People.

Courtesy of Paola and Russ Mayfield

In a statement to Romper Russ and Paola explained how they'd be spending their first Mother's Day. "We will be in NYC for Mother’s Day and Russ will be caring for Axel while Pao heads out for a relaxing day in the city. Spending time at the spa and shopping all while being a tourist." Sounds like a pretty solid Mother's Day plan to me TBH. Paola went on to gush about her experience as a mommy, "Being a mother is an experience I never expected. The love I feel for Axel is selfless and beyond unconditional. I’m so proud to his mom and am amazed at everything he does as he continues to grow."

Aw. As many opinions as I have about these couples as a casual 90 Day viewer (and I have a lot) their love for their little ones warms the cockles of my heart. Congratulations to all!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.