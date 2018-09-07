Ford Recalls 2 Million Trucks Due To A Seatbelt Malfunction & Fire Risk

For parents trying to be mindful of the latest and most important safety news for the sake of their families, there's a lot to keep in mind. Between products, toys and equipment, there's a lot to keep an eye out for, which is why the last thing you want to imagine is that your car itself could present a possible threat. However, Ford recalled 2 million trucks due to seatbelt malfunction and fire risk, and for any parent (or person) who purchased one of these vehicles recently, it would be important to pay attention to.

USA Today reported on Friday that Ford is recalling the F-150 to the tune of almost 2 million vehicles on account of a seatbelt defect that's actually capable of starting a fire. The newspaper reported that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration previously began an investigation into the defect, after five separate fires were reported within those specific trucks. "Ford identified at least 23 'reports of smoke or fire' but no injuries or accidents connected to the defect," the report read. "The recall covers the 2015-18 model-year Ford F-150s made from March 12, 2014, through Aug. 23, 2018, in Dearborn, Mich., and from Aug. 20, 2014, through Aug. 23, 2018, in Kansas City."

NBC News on YouTube

However, that is not the only car that's being recalled. NJ.com reported that Toyota is also recalling about 192,000 vehicles due to a faulty engine wire that could also potentially trigger fires. The company explained that any vehicle potentially impacted will be checked for free at a dealership, at which point repairs will be made.

"For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will check the engine wire harness assembly. If a wire core is exposed, the engine wire harness assembly will be replaced with a new one that includes a protective sleeve," the recall notice read. "If a wire core is not exposed, protective tape will be installed on the engine wire harness assembly. The repair will be performed at no cost to customers. All known owners will receive a notification by first class mail starting in late September."

Esurance.com explained that if your car is subject to a recall, you should take the following steps to ensure safety for yourself and passengers. First, the site explained that the notice should include the following instructions:

A description of the defect.

The risk or hazard posed by the problem (including the kinds of injuries it can cause).

Potential warning signs.

How the manufacturer plans to fix the problem (including when the repair will be available and how long it’ll take).

Instructions regarding what you should do next.

Autoblog on YouTube

They also explained that even if your car is on a recall list, it doesn't necessarily mean you are in immediate danger. However, it's always in your best interest to comply with safety regulations and recommendations. With that said, your vehicle should also be fixed free-of-charge.

"If you are having difficulty getting your car repaired or repaired without charge, you should first contact the dealer service manager and provide a copy of your recall notification letter," U.S. News & World Report explained. "If that doesn't work, try contacting the manufacturer. If all else fails, file a complaint with NHTSA by phone, mail or online."

Either way, it's important to stay in the know about what's happening with any potentially dangerous devices you regularly operate, and to evaluate the potential risks that could come with a machine not working the way a manufacturer initially intended. It's definitely scary, but repairs should be covered by the dealership, and ensuring that your automobile is safe for your family is of the utmost importance.