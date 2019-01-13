One more moment of celebration has arrived for Bachelor Nation fans with the announcement that former Bachelorette Desiree Hartsock Siegfried and Chris Siegfried have welcomed baby number two. The couple named their little boy Zander Cruz Siegfried, who weighed in at eight pounds two ounces, according to Us Weekly. He was born on Saturday, Jan. 12.

Zander joins big brother Asher, who was part of the baby announcement back on July 18, 2018. On her Instagram account, former Hartsock Siegfried posted a photo of Asher looking at the book I Am a Big Brother! and another pic of the little boy crying while he holds the book. The couple was laughing at their son’s behavior in the photo, so they clearly weren’t too worried about his reaction to the news (Hartsock Siegfried wrote in her caption that he was upset about having to "take direction" during the photoshoot). Desiree later told Us Weekly that Asher was adjusting just fine. "We’ll say, 'where’s the baby?' and [Asher will] point to my stomach, but I still don’t think he understands, but he’s doing it," Hartsock Siegfried told the magazine.

The couple also announced the baby’s arrival on Instagram. "We welcomed into the world our baby boy, Zander Cruz Siegfried, this morning at 8:30 a.m. He is every bit as sweet and snuggly as he looks :)," Hartsock Siegfried wrote. "Can’t wait to share more but for now baby and I are getting much needed rest as we spend time with family and are doing great," E! News reported.

The couple revealed the baby’s sex in August of 2018. Hartsock Siegfried shared the happy news with fans, posting a video on Instagram of Asher eating a cupcake filled with blue frosting. "It’s a ......BOY!!!!!!! ☺️💙💙💙💙. Asher’s face is priceless! And we are beyond excited to have another baby boy join our family! Can’t even believe we’re already half way there to meeting him. Our hearts are so full right now," Hartsock Siegfried captioned the post. Siegfried also posted on Instagram, a photo of the family of three after Asher had eaten his cupcake filled with blue frosting. "And then there were...4! We are so happy to bring another little guy into this world. #ItsABoy," he captioned the post. E! Online reported that the couple had a cake made for the sex reveal, but the bakery also make cupcakes so Asher could get in on the action. The couple ultimately decided to let the little boy have the big moment.

The Siegfrieds met on Season 9 of The Bachelorette when Chris proposed during the final episode, according to People. Fans thought that maybe Desiree had lost out on her true love when front-runner, Brooks, decided to leave, but PopSugar reported that she was clearly in control of the moment. The couple married in Palos Verde, California in 2015, People reported, and announced they were expecting their first baby in April of 2016. Asher was born in October of 2016.

Adding more to their family isn’t out of the question, according to the new mom. She told Us Weekly, "I think that’s a bridge we have to cross after this one. We might be OK at two, but you need an army with more kids!"

Congratulations to the sweet family on their new addition. Fans are looking forward to lots of photos and fun just as soon as mom and baby are rested and ready.

