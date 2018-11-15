Fox News Featured A “Build The Wall” LEGO Knockoff & Twitter Is Not Having It

LEGO is easily one of the most popular children's toy brands out there, which means they're always going to be a target for knockoffs. You might think, how bad can a knockoff of a kids toy be? But, unfortunately, the world tends to find new ways to surprise you. Recently, Fox featured a "Build The Wall" LEGO knockoff and Twitter is definitely not having it.

On Nov. 14, a new Trump-themed Lego knockoff set was highlighted three times over the course of "Fox and Friends", as reported by Talking Points Memo. The knockoff is made by Keep and Bear, according to Talking Points Memo, and includes a figurine of President Trump, a "Make America Great Again" hard hat, and MAGA building blocks. According to the company's website, the new set is selling for $30.

LEGO did not immediately respond to Romper's request for comment.

The company responsible for the knockoff sells other similar products, such as a "Hillary in orange" figurine that comes with the "Trump sends Hillary to Prison!" set and toy sets for the Crusaders.

"Take a look at this," co-host Jillian Mele said, as reported by Vice News, "A conservative company introducing a new line of toys encouraging kids to build a wall with MAGA building blocks."

On the company's website, the "Build A Wall" set is advertised with:

A mob of 10,000 Central American migrants is marching through Mexico and heading toward El Paso, Texas. Mexican border agents attempted to stop them at the Mexican border, but to no avail. We understand why they want to flee Honduras and live and work in America. After all, we are the greatest nation on earth.

The description goes on to say:

The wall must be built. The wall will keep America safe and strong. Only then will we be able to help those in need. We are pleased to announce the launch of a brand new line of toys: MAGA building blocks! This toy makes a great Christmas gift for your kids and grandkids!

Many people have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts about the knockoff set, ranging from concerned to upset to completely horrified to pointing out the absurdity of the whole thing.

"Fox has been promoting a $30 Lego rip-off kit that is literally 101 small grey bricks with a racist box design," one user tweeted.

"*Mexican stereotype not included," another added, attaching a screenshot from the set's box depicting a caricature of a Lego man in a sombrero holding maracas.

"New # MAGA building blocks (which look a lot like Legos) urge kids to ‘Build the Wall’. And as racist as this is to some--please know there are plenty of parents in America who will see this and buy it for their kid," another used shared.

The knockoff set might seem absurd but, as one user point out, there are parents who will see it and consider buying it for their kid. The company also alludes to current political discussions, such as that surrounding the caravan, for which Trump had deployed 5,200 troops to the southern border, and which is still mostly about 1,000 miles away from the border, as USA Today reported.

Shipping is scheduled to start on November 23 for the "Build the Wall" set, according to Fast & Company. With a logo and entire design entirely too reminiscent of LEGO and some possible copyright infringements, who knows if the product will actually see a single shipment.