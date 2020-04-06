Finding decent lighting and a space that doesn't feature piles of toys or dirty laundry is pretty impossible these days. Fortunately, there are plenty of free Zoom backgrounds featuring Disney princess scenes available to help spice up your next video call and conceal what's actually going on in your kitchen.

From Frozen 2, Moana, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, and many more, there's a variety of magical backgrounds from everyone's favorite animated Disney films currently available, free of charge, to anyone longing to make their Zoom meetings infinitely more magical. And, really, isn't putting yourself in the middle of a Disney princess world is just what the doctor ordered?

So how can you snag these free backgrounds, you ask? The official Disney Animation and Disney Princess Facebook pages recently shared a selection of Disney-princess-inspired backgrounds for all to enjoy. Like the Snuggly Duckling from Tangled or Belle's library in Beauty and the Beast.

Once you've picked your favorite scene, here's how to set up a virtual background on Zoom:

For starters, you'll want to click on the photo (or photos) you'd like to try out for your Zoom background. Download them to your device. Next, log into your account via the Zoom website. Go to "Settings," then under Meeting (Advanced,) scroll down to "Virtual Background" and check to make sure it's toggled on. Then you'll want to log into the Zoom desktop app, go to Settings (the gear icon,) and then go to the section that says "Virtual Background." Upload your favorite Disney princess background by clicking the plus icon.

Zoom on YouTube

Voila! You can now Zoom from Tiana's restaurant in The Princess and the Frog. Or from the exotic beach featured in Moana. Or even from the lantern celebration in Tangled.

Regardless if you're on Zoom for work, distance learning, or a playdate, these Disney princess backgrounds are sure to brighten up your day. If you really want to get into it, you could even dress up like one of the characters from the scenes. Granted, those working from home might get some strange looks or awkward laughs, but students would certainly be delighted to see their teacher transformed into Ariel, Elsa, or Tiana.