Your family's Easter feast this year might be a much smaller affair due to the current health crisis and social distancing measures, but you can still get festive. In fact, you can download several PEEPS Zoom backgrounds for free right now to help make your virtual Easter bash just a bit sweeter and a lot brighter.

On April 12, many families will be celebrating Easter Sunday and enjoying several servings of ham over video calls this year. But perhaps by adding a colorful background featuring the sugary, and oddly divisive, confectionary candy, you can make your family's virtual party feel a little more festive.

On Thursday, PEEPS unveiled six different Zoom backgrounds you can download to your computer show off your "peepsonality." For instance, you can choose a sky blue background featuring a lot of bunnies and chicks, just bunnies or just chicks (people have their preferences) in front on a blue sky, or a more subtle pink background with just two PEEPS in the corner.

Once you save the PEEPS background of your choice to your computer, here's how you can add a personalized background to your Easter video call:

Open Zoom on your computer

Click on the icon in the top right corner and click on settings

Click on the "Virtual Background" tab

Click on the "+" sign next to "Choose Virtual Background"

Upload the PEEPS background that you saved to your computer

Click on the background to use it in your next Zoom call

To ensure that the PEEPS chicks and bunnies get their chance to shine, you might want to move to different areas of your home to see where it works best. Zoom backgrounds work well when you're sitting against a solid colored background or wall. But whichever background you choose, these PEEPS will surely make your family smile this weekend. Happy Easter!