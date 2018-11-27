Freeform's '25 Days Of Christmas' Schedule Is Guaranteed To Make The Season Merry & Bright
With Thanksgiving officially behind us, there's now less than a month left until Christmas. Which means, it's now socially acceptable to have your home decorated for Christmas, to crank up the Christmas music during your daily commute, and to indulge in plenty of other holiday delights. As the last days of November continue to fly by, another holiday tradition is just around the corner. And Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas schedule is guaranteed to make the season merry and bright.
As the name suggests, this holiday tradition spans over the bulk of December — kicking off on Saturday, Dec. 1 and running all the way through Christmas Day, according to E! Online. The epic lineup of all-day, every day holiday movies will feature favorites such as The Santa Clause, The Family Stone, and The Holiday, as well as some Disney animated films — like The Incredibles, Toy Story, and Finding Nemo — thrown in for good measure. But it will also include the premiere of Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve, starring Tyra Banks (Yasss!) at 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, according to Freeform.
Another newbie on the list? No Sleep 'Til Christmas starring real-life married couple Dave Annable and Odette Annable (who is basically a Mandy Moore look-a-like, am I right?). According to Deadline, the plot centers around two insomniac strangers who discover they can only fall asleep next to each other. This intriguing tale premieres at 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 10. Other Freeform premieres to watch out for include Pop Up Santa Holiday Special at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 3 and Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8.
And so, without further ado, here's just taste of Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas lineup for 2018.
Saturday, Dec. 1
9:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 2
2:35 p.m. Life-Size
9 p.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
Monday, Dec. 3
9:30 p.m. Pop Up Santa Holiday Special
Tuesday, Dec. 4
6:50 p.m. The Santa Clause
8:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Wednesday, Dec. 5
8:55 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks
Thursday, Dec. 6
2:05 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
6:55 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story
8:55 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story 2
Friday, Dec. 7
9:50 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
Saturday, Dec. 8
8 p.m. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
Sunday, Dec. 9
9 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Monday, Dec. 10
9 p.m. No Sleep ‘Til Christmas
Tuesday, Dec. 11
4:20 p.m. Jingle All the Way 2
6:25 p.m. Ice Age: Continental Drift
Wednesday, Dec. 12
1:30 p.m. Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
3 p.m. Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
6:30 p.m. Disney Pixar's Finding Nemo
Thursday, Dec. 13
5:45 p.m. The Holiday
Friday, Dec. 14
7:20 p.m. The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
11:30 p.m. The Family Stone
Saturday, Dec. 15
2:40 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story
4:40 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story 2
6:45 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story 3
Sunday, Dec. 16
6:35 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
9:15 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
Monday, Dec. 17
3:05 p.m. Deck the Halls
7:15 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
Tuesday, Dec. 18
5:45 p.m. The Holiday
Wednesday, Dec. 19
5:05p.m. The Santa Clause
7:10p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:15 p.m. Disney Pixar's The Incredibles
Thursday, Dec. 20
5:35 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
6:40 p.m. Disney Pixar's The Incredibles
11:25 p.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
Friday, Dec. 21
9:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 22
7:45 p.m. The Santa Clause
9:50 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Sunday, Dec. 23
9:40 a.m. Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
9:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Monday, Dec. 24
2:05 p.m. Jingle All the Way 2
4:10 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
Tuesday, Dec. 25
4:45 p.m. The Santa Clause
6:50 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:55 p.m. Disney's The Lion King
But seriously, check out the full schedule to fully appreciate this year's lineup. And if you can't wait until Dec. 1, never fear; Freeform is currently featuring its Kickoff To Christmas lineup. So there's no need to wait around for the holiday magic to begin.
This first-time mom wants to have a home birth, but is she ready? Watch how a doula supports a military mom who's determined to have a home birth in Episode One of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below. Visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for the next three episodes, launching every Monday starting November 26.