Freeform's 25 Days Of Christmas Schedule Is Here To Get You In The Holly Jolly Spirit

Freeform is always here to deliver its audience the best of the best when it comes to holiday viewing, from delightfully creepy classics leading up to Halloween to beloved Christmas movies throughout the month of December. Now Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas schedule is here to get you ready for the holiday season. If you want movies about the pie-eating stress of family dinners at Thanksgiving, then you're out of luck; society has deemed Thanksgiving a mere blip in between more marketable holidays. Get ready for the twinkling lights and jingle bells, because the countdown to Christmas has begun.

The month will be packed with family-friendly fare like Elf and The Santa Clause, and don't worry if you miss a day or two — there are enough repeat viewings that you'll definitely catch your favorite holiday flick whether you want to watch it once or twice or more. There are also Freeform holiday specials and singular showings of super popular movies, like Disney's Frozen. Any time you feel your holiday spirit wavering (like when you start remembering how much shopping you still have to do, or how all that pretty snow also means quite a lot of shoveling) then just dial into Freeform for a boost of cheer.

It’s finally here! Check out the #25DaysOfChristmas lineup! Get the full schedule at https://t.co/XaOVSWDDsO pic.twitter.com/3o6dFCcgCR — 25 Days of Christmas (@25Days) November 1, 2017

Starting on the first of the month and continuing all the way to Christmas day, this packed schedule full of family favorites will keep you entertained throughout the entirety of December.

Friday, Dec. 1

9:15 PM EST: Elf

Saturday, Dec. 2

9:10 PM EST: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 3

8:45 PM EST: The Santa Clause

10:50 PM EST: The Santa Clause 4: The Escape Clause

Monday, Dec. 4

6:40 PM EST: Elf

Tuesday, Dec. 5

6:45 PM EST: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Wednesday, Dec. 6

6:45 PM EST: The Polar Express

Thursday, Dec. 7

Walt Disney Pictures

4:45 PM EST: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

6:50 PM EST: Elf

Friday, Dec. 8

4:50 PM EST: Disney • Pixar’s Toy Story Marathon

Saturday, Dec. 9

6:25 PM EST: The Santa Clause

8:35 PM EST: The Santa Clause 4: The Escape Clause

Sunday, Dec. 10

10:50 PM EST: Four Christmases

Monday, Dec. 11

8:00 PM EST: Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (Freeform Holiday Special)

Tuesday, Dec 12

6:40 PM EST: The Polar Express

Wednesday, Dec 13

6:40 PM EST: The Santa Clause

8:50 PM EST: The Santa Clause 4: The Escape Clause

Thursday, Dec. 14

6:45 PM EST: Four Christmases

Friday, Dec. 15

9:20 PM EST: Elf

Saturday, Dec. 16

9:15 PM EST: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:55 PM EST: Christmas with the Kranks (Freeform Premiere)

Sunday, Dec. 17

8:15 PM EST: Disney’s Frozen

Monday, Dec. 18

8:00 PM EST: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (Freeform Holiday Special)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

6:40 PM EST: Christmas with the Kranks

Wednesday, Dec. 20

2:30 PM EST: The Year Without a Santa Claus

3:30 PM EST: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Thursday, Dec. 21

8:50 PM EST: The Polar Express

Friday, Dec. 22

7:30 PM EST: The Santa Clause

9:40 PM EST: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Saturday, Dec. 23

7:10 PM EST: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Sunday, Dec. 24

6:35 PM EST: Dr Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Monday, Dec 25

6:45 PM EST: Elf

In just a few short weeks, it will officially be time to get excited about Christmas. And as the weather gets increasingly colder, you may find yourself just wanting to cozy up and relax with a feel-good movie on frosty nights. No matter what day of the week it is, Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas has got your back.

