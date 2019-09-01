Who needs the return of fall television when you can stock up on all of your favorite Disney movies instead? Thanks to Freeform's 30 Days of Disney, you and the family will have a chance to watch dozens of animated and live-action movies from the House of Mouse. Once you see the full lineup for Freeform's 30 Days of Disney, you'll be ready to cancel any and all plans made for the month of September. Well, maybe except for school — if only so you can enjoy some of your own childhood favorites during the downtime.

Each week has a theme, too, because of course it does. The first week has been dubbed "Villains Week," with screenings of Maleficent, The Lion King, and The Incredibles. The second week is "Pirates Week," which includes a nice variety of movies from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Of course there's a "Singalong Week," aka the third week, which will see singalong versions of movies like Moana, Mulan, Tarzan, and more. Last but certainly not least is "Sheroes Week," which will feature screenings of Freaky Friday, Finding Dory, and more.

The Disney fun begins bright and early on Sept. 1 with a 7am showing of the Disney Channel original movie, The Descendants.

Here's the full schedule for 30 Days of Disney on Freeform below:

Sunday, Sept. 1:

7 am: Descendants

9:30 am: Meet the Robinsons

11:30 am: The Pacifier

1:35 pm: Hercules

3:40 pm: Mulan

5:45 pm: The Princess and the Frog

7:50 pm: Toy Story

9:50 pm: Toy Story 2

11:55 pm: Meet the Robinsons

Monday, Sept. 2:

11 am: Hercules

1 pm: Mulan

3 pm: The Princess and the Frog

5 pm: Toy Story

7 pm: Toy Story 2

9 pm: Maleficent

12 am: Pocahontas

Tuesday, Sept. 3:

5 pm: Pocahontas

7 pm: Maleficent

9 pm: Beauty and the Beast (animated)

Wednesday, Sept. 4:

7 pm: Beauty and the Beast (animated)

9 pm: The Lion King (animated)

Thursday, Sept. 5:

6:30 pm: The Lion King (animated)

8:30 pm: The Incredibles

Friday, Sept. 6:

11 am: The Pacifier

6:30 pm: The Incredibles

9 pm: Monsters, Inc.

12 am: The Pacifier

Saturday, Sept. 7:

7 am: Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings

8 am: Descendants 2

10:30 am: Descendants 3

1 pm: Freaky Friday

3:05 pm: Tarzan

5:10 pm: Monsters, Inc.

7:15 pm: Finding Nemo

9:45 pm: Finding Dory

11:50 pm: WALL-E

Sunday, Sept. 8:

7 am: Oz the Great and Powerful

10 am: The Hunchback of Notre Dame

12 pm: Freaky Friday

2:05 pm: Tarzan

4:10 pm: Finding Nemo

6:40 pm: Finding Dory

8:45 pm: WALL-E

10:55 pm: Tomorrowland

Monday, Sept. 9:

5 pm: Tomorrowland

8 pm: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Tuesday, Sept. 10:

5 pm: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

8 pm: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

Wednesday, Sept. 11:

4:30 pm: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

7:30 pm: Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

Thursday, Sept. 12:

4:30 pm: Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

8 pm: Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Friday, Sept. 13:

2:30 pm: Oz the Great and Powerful

5:30 pm: Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

8:30 pm: The Jungle Book (live action)

Saturday, Sept. 14:

7 am: Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings

8 am: Oz the Great and Powerful

11:05 am: The Pacifier

1:10 pm: Cars

3:50 pm: The Jungle Book (live action)

6:20 pm: Zootopia

8:50 pm: Ratatouille

11:30 pm: Pete's Dragon (live action)

Sunday, Sept. 15:

7 am: The Pacifier

9:05 am: Cars

11:45 am: Pete's Dragon (live action)

2:15 pm: Ratatouille

4:55 pm: Zootopia

7:25 pm: Toy Story

9:25 pm: Finding Dory

11:30 pm: Pocahontas

Monday, Sept. 16:

2:30 pm: Pocahontas

4:30 pm: Finding Dory

6:30 pm: Toy Story

8:30 pm: Moana (singalong version)

Tuesday, Sept. 17:

4:30 pm.: The Hunchback of Notre Dame

6:30 pm.: Moana

9 pm: Mulan (singalong version)

Wednesday, Sept. 18:

2:30 pm: The Hunchback of Notre Dame

4:30 pm: Hercules

6:30 pm: Mulan (singalong version)

8:30 pm: The Jungle Book (live action)

Thursday, Sept. 19:

11 am: Newsies: The Broadway Musical

2 pm: Hercules

4 pm: High School Musical

6:30 pm: The Jungle Book (live action)

9 pm: Tarzan (singalong version)

Friday, Sept. 20:

12 pm: High School Musical

2:30 pm: High School Musical 2

5 pm: Freaky Friday

7 pm: Tarzan

9 pm: The Princess and the Frog (singalong version)

12 am: The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Saturday, Sept. 21:

7 am: Pocahontas

9 am: The Hunchback of Notre Dame

11 am: High School Musical 2

1:35 pm: Freaky Friday

3:40 pm: Hercules

5:45 pm: The Princess and the Frog

7:50 pm: Beauty and the Beast (animated, singalong version)

9:55 pm: The Lion King (animated)

12 am: Pocahontas

Sunday, Sept. 22:

7 am: McFarland, USA

10 am: Tomorrowland

1 pm: Hercules

3:05 pm: Meet the Robinsons

5:10 pm: Beauty and the Beast (animated)

7:15 pm: The Lion King (animated)

9:20 pm: Maleficent

11:25 pm: Descendants

Monday, Sept. 23:

11 am: Meet the Robinsons

6:30 pm: Maleficent

8:30 pm: Zootopia

12 am: Freaky Friday

Tuesday, Sept. 24:

11 am: Freaky Friday

3:30 pm: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

6:30 pm: Zootopia

9 pm: Toy Story 2

Wednesday, Sept. 25:

12:30 pm: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

3:30 pm: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

6:30 pm: Toy Story 2

8:30 pm: Finding Nemo

Thursday, Sept. 26:

12 pm: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

3 pm: Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

6:30 pm: Finding Nemo

9 pm: Finding Dory

Friday, Sept. 27:

12 pm: Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

3:30 pm: Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

6:30 pm: Finding Dory

8:30 pm: Moana

Saturday, Sept. 28:

7 am: Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

10:10 am: Lilo & Stitch

12:10 pm: Ratatouille

2:50 pm: Moana

5:20 pm: The Incredibles

8 pm: Iron Man

11 pm: Tomorrowland

Sunday, Sept. 29:

7 am: Pete's Dragon (live action)

9:30 am: Lilo & Stitch

11:35 am: Ratatouille

2:15 pm: The Incredibles

4:55 pm: Iron Man

8 pm: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge — Adventure Awaits

10 pm: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge — Adventure Awaits

12 am: Tarzan

