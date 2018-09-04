If you're like me, then the moment the calendar flips over to September, a whole new mindset takes over: Fall. Sure, the temperatures in the midwest are still hovering around 90 degrees most days. And technically, fall doesn't begin until toward the end of the month — but I don't care. I'm itching to wear skinny jeans and hoodies again. You can bet my kids have their new Halloween costumes nearly two months before Oct. 31. And seriously, give me pumpkin spice everything! Which is probably why I'm so excited that Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween 2018 schedule is finally here.

And yes, you read that correctly. This time around, Freeform is celebrating Halloween with not 13, but 31 whole days of spookiness — which is 18 additionally days compared to previous years. (It also happens to beat out their annual 25 days of Christmas in December.) Freeform revealed the exciting news back in May, Teen Vogue reported. As one of Freeform's executives said during their upfront presentation, "Literally, nobody does the holidays bigger or better than we do." And I would definitely have to agree.

So come Oct. 1, be prepared for copious amounts of Hocus Pocus, The Addams Family, and other spooky favorites, like: The Nightmare Before Christmas, Monster House, The Haunted Mansion, and more, according to Pop Sugar. Thrown into the mix, as always, will be a handful of Disney and other kid-friendly films, including: Big Hero 6; Monsters, Inc; Monsters University; Frozen; The Hunchback of Notre Dame; Mulan; Bolt; Despicable Me; Toy Story of TERROR!; and Hotel Transylvania. (Check out Freeform's full schedule for the 31 Nights of Halloween, here.)

And guys, the fun doesn't stop there. That's because Freeform is also giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland in Anaheim, California, are transformed during Halloween. According to Cosmopolitan, the show is called Decorating Disney: Halloween, and it will "reveal all the tricks and treats behind the transformation of the Walt Disney World and Disneyland resorts into the scariest, yet still magical, places on Earth." If you want to make sure to catch this show in particular, then mark your calendar for one of the following dates: Sunday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 3:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 4 p.m.; or Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 11:30 a.m.

Needless to say, Twitter is pretty pumped about the inaugural 31 Nights of Halloween. You know, despite the fact that it's still basically a month away at this point.

In fact, the news seems to have caused one Twitter user to spiral into a full-on fall frenzy. On Tuesday, they wrote, "SINCE FREEFORM IS DOING 31 DAYS OF HALLOWEEN THAT MEANS CUDDLED UP IN A BIG BLANKET, HOODIES, HOT CHOCOLATE, AND NOT TO MENTION WE GET AN EARLY START ON HOODIES BECAUSE FALL IS IN 19 DAYS."

Another Twitter user wrote, "Freeform is having 31 days of Halloween instead of 13 this year an that’s the kind of positivity I need in my life ."

Yet another person tweeted, "If you’re not tryna watch the 31 Nights of Halloween marathon with me then don’t bother talking to me the whole month of October." LOL. Same.

To culminate the month-long celebration, there will be an all-day marathon of Hocus Pocus on Halloween itself. For the record, I actually went through the entire lineup of Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween — and guess what? Hocus Pocus will be showing 19 of the 31 days, including the marathon day. So really, there's no excuse for missing it this year, unless you don't have cable. And even then, you've got plenty of time to figure something out!

I don't know about you, but I'm more than ready to curl up under a blanket, PSL in hand, and share these spooky (and some not-so-spooky) Halloween classics with my children. And thanks to Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween, I can cherish this time all October long.