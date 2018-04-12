Friday The 13th Instagram Quotes If You're Feeling A "Little Stitious"

Friday the 13th is the day when all superstitions come to a head. Whether it’s people running at the sight of black cats or just refusing to make life decisions, this day makes some people feel like they’re walking on thin ice. Of course you’ll want to take part in the day by sharing on social media, so here are some hilarious Friday the 13th Instagram quotes you can use to caption your most sinister pictures.

While you may attribute the day’s superstitions to the infamous Friday The 13th horror flicks, it turns out that the day is just a combination of historical myth and religion. The number 13 has been believed to be unlucky, noted Newsweek, because Judas was the 13th guest at the last supper and Friday being the day that Abel killed his brother Cain. Through the years, the article noted, the superstitions surrounding the day evolved and even spurned the blockbuster Friday the 13th movie franchise.

But whether you believe in the superstitions or not, it’s always fun to be a part of the action on social media. So to commemorate the day Instagram style, here are some witty quips to caption your pictures with that will leave your friends in stitches. (Hopefully the good kind. You know, the pretend kind. Not any caused by actual damage.)

"I'm not superstitious, but I am a little stitious." — Michael Scott Giphy This is a great caption whether you're a fan of The Office or simply have the same mindset as Michael Scott. (I mean really, that's the dream, right?) Friday the 13th is all about superstitions, so remind your Instagram feed of the original boss.

"If you believe a black cat is bad luck, people think you're crazy, but plenty of times, if I see a black cat down my street, I turn around and go the other way. Even if I'm late. I'll be late for the airport and be in a limo, and if I see a black cat, I'll be like, 'Sir, you have to turn around and go down the next street.'" — Missy Elliot Giphy Are you superstitious? Do you believe in being wary of black cats and umbrellas inside and walking under ladders? Then you might as well borrow this quote from Missy Elliot and remind yourself that if she can be a total bad*ss and still be a little wary of superstitions, then so can you.

"I don't get lucky. I make my own luck." — 'Suits' Adelicious Geneve on YouTube If bad luck is supposed to hit you, I guess it could come any day. So if you want your superstitious friends to take a chill pill and hope to be the voice of reason on your social media feed, remind them of this great quote from Suits. Whether Friday the 13th affects you totally depends on you, right?

"If a black cat crosses your path, it signifies that the animal is going somewhere." — Groucho Marx Giphy I mean, it's true. Even if you're kind of panicky about black cats, this quote's a great reminder to just relax... and you know, maybe not pet it or anything.

"Very superstitious, writings on the wall. Very superstitious, ladders 'bout to fall." — Stevie Wonder, 'Superstition' Superstellina2015a on YouTube Every day is a good day to sing Stevie Wonder, but on Friday the 13th, please update your Instagram with some lyrics from his incredible song "Superstition". It'll be stuck in your head all day and that's literally not a bad thing in the slightest.

"I had only one superstition. I made sure to touch all the bases when I hit a home run." — Babe Ruth Giphy You know, it makes sense and I love it. Way to turn a "superstition" into something practical, Babe Ruth.

"I don't always ch ch ch ch, but when I do, I ah ah ah ah." — Unknown If there's any noise associated with Friday the 13th, it's this one right? You can practically hear it in your own head. Or over your shoulder. Or late at night when it's silent in your house. Eek.

"There are some things, after all, that Sally Owens knows for certain: Always throw spilled salt over your left shoulder. Keep rosemary by your garden gate. Add pepper to your mashed potatoes. Plant roses and lavender, for luck. Fall in love whenever you can." — 'Practical Magic' Giphy Is there a more perfect movie that explains superstitions than Practical Magic? No, there's not. While this may not be a "funny" quote, it's still pretty perfect for the one day when everyone's hoping to have a little better luck than usual.