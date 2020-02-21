It's taken ages to get here, but that Friends union special we've all been waiting for is officially happening. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the beloved NBC sitcom is coming to HBO Max later this year in honor of the show's 25th anniversary. Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Monica, Joey, and Chandler are all on board, so grab a massive cup of coffee to celebrate this splendid news.

The reunion will reportedly be a one-time only "unscripted" special and will, of course, star the original cast: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. Friends creators, David Crane and Marta Kauffman, are also working on the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

HBO Max as well as several of the stars also confirmed the news on their respective Instagram accounts on Friday. "It’s happening…..," Perry captioned a photo of the Friends cast and tagged HBO Max as well as all of the actors.

Friends wrapped up 10 incredible seasons back in 2004, so news of a confirmed reunion truly could not be any more exciting for Friends fanatics. Or as actress Kate Hudson commented on Aniston's announcement, "I feel like the whole world just had a collective orgasm!"

HBO Max is expected launch in May 2020, so there's just three months to go until the world is blessed with some fresh Friends content we never thought would happen. While the Friends reunion special doesn't have a confirmed premiere date yet, just got ahead and put a calendar reminder in your phone right now for May 1... better to be safe than sorry.