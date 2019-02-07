If you can't get enough of Stacy's "Simply Naked" pita chips (I know I'm a fan), you may want to know about a recent recall concerning the product if you're vegan or have a milk allergy. Frito-Lay — the parent company of Stacy's — has voluntarily recalled the pita chips due to an undeclared milk allergen, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced this week. Although the amount of recalled bags is minimal, families with allergies should familiarize themselves with the recall just in case.

Unfortunately, 2019 is already shaping up to be a busy recall year. About a week ago, for instance, 36,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets were recalled due to a potential rubber contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on its website.

As for the latest, Frito-Lay recalled "228 bags of Stacy’s Simply Naked Pita Chips" after it discovered these bags were "inadvertently filled with another flavor of pita chips, potentially exposing consumers to undeclared milk,” according to Food Safety News.

The FDA noted the potential dangers associated with the recall, stating on its website: "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled pita chips bags."

Frito-Lay did not immediately respond to Romper’s request for comment regarding the recall.

As for the finer details regarding the recall, Frito-Lay posted a detailed description of the recalled products to its website:

The recalled products are 7 1/3 oz. bags of Stacy’s Simply Naked Pita Chips

The bags were distributed nationwide

They have a "Use By" date of April 23, 2019 , as well as and a nine-character manufacturing code of 65M127902 listed below the 'Use By' date. (You can find these numbers on the front of the bag along the top right side.)

The recalled bags will also have a UPC code of 028400564632 listed on the bottom right side of the back of the bag.

It's also important to note that "no other Stacy’s products or flavors are recalled," according to the FDA's notice.

If you're more a visual person, you can view a picture of the recalled product on the FDA's website and below:

While this situation is likely concerning for consumers who purchased the recalled chips, the good news is Frito-Lay is offering refunds for those who have any of the affected products. "Consumers can return the Stacy’s pita chips to a retailer for a refund or contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday," according to the International Business Times.

All recall details aside, there is a silver lining to this incident. The recall acts as a reminder that all allergies should be taken seriously, no matter what they might be. Even if your child doesn't have a milk allergy, for instance, it's still beneficial to familiarize yourself with various allergy symptoms and treatment options. It's always best to err on the side of caution in these types of situations.