After Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Idris Elba announced that they had tested posted for COVID-19, another celebrity, Frozen 2 actress Rachel Matthews, detailed her coronavirus symptoms following her own diagnosis. Earlier this week, the voice behind the character Honeymaren in the Frozen sequel opened up her experience with the virus in a series of posts on her Instagram Story.

Matthews shared that she started out with having a sore throat, fever, and headache on the first day that she displayed symptoms. By day two, she had a mild fever, "horrible body aches," chills, started a dry cough, had a sharp pain in her lungs, and no appetite. Once her fever went away by day three, her lungs felt worse and she experienced a deep dry cough, shortness of breath, and major fatigue. By day four, the symptoms became milder, but she said her "lungs remained heavy and short of breath."

By the end of the first week, "everything has remained more or less the same," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Feeling more like myself, still experiencing shortness of breath, loss of appetite, fatigue and no taste/smell but overall, doing OK."

People who've been infected with the novel coronavirus might experience symptoms such as a cough, fever, and shortness of breath anywhere of two to 14 days after exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But the most common symptoms of coronavirus are a fever, tiredness, and dry cough, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Some will also experience aches and pains, nasal congestion, a runny nose, sore throat, or diarrhea. And while some people experience symptoms, others will not experience any symptoms at all, WHO explains.

Matthews shared on Instagram that she is currently in quarantine at her home but is "unsure of what the next step is."

"There isn't much to do other than rest, drink lots of water, take vitamins," she wrote. "I have taken DayQuil to help clear my lungs, Tylenol for the fever (I have made the mistake of taking Advil and turns out ibuprofen is horrible for the body when you have COVID. I learned the hard way. My body had a horrible reaction — nausea, impaired vision, dizziness) but more than anything, it's a waiting game (Again it will vary for everyone, but this is my experience)."

While some medical professionals in the United Kingdom have reportedly recommended against ibuprofen to manage coronavirus symptoms, according to the BBC, others have said more research is needed to know about ibuprofen's effect on the new coronavirus, according to The New York Times. "There’s no good scientific evidence that says ibuprofen can make coronavirus worse," Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the Trump administration's coronavirus response team, said on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast.

Just like Matthews shared her symptoms, she also shared how she was able to even be tested for coronavirus in the first place, especially since the demands for coronavirus tests in the United States continue to grow. "I only got tested because I had been around a confirmed case and had been showing symptoms," she wrote. "BUT receiving a test that shows you're positive really doesn't change much."

Although it can be difficult, Matthews also encouraged her followers to stay positive. "A lot of you expressed being scared," she wrote. "Please don't be. It's all going to be OK but it's important we act now and take this seriously."

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here, and Bustle’s constantly updated, general “what to know about coronavirus” here.