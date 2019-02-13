Just when parents (and their kids) thought their hearts had been finally warmed after watching Disney's Frozen for the millionth time, the animated movie is back in a brand new way. Parents and kids, of course, will be delighted to know that Frozen 2's trailer has finally arrived and, honestly, Elsa looks more powerful than ever before.

Be sure to mark your calendars: The release of Frozen 2 is set to make its way to theaters in November 2019, and you can expect new songs and new adventures to fall in love with. Specifically, the sequel will premiere around Thanksgiving, according to Deadline. And while that seems far away right now, based on the teaser trailer alone, this movie will be worth the wait.

In the trailer, released on Wednesday, Elsa, the Queen of Arendelle seems to overcome a new set of struggles, running and climbing over waves to achieve an unknown goal, while Ana and Kristoff encounter a new unfamiliar terrain. But they're not going at this new adventure alone. They are still joined by their super lovable supporters: the snowman who "loves warm hugs," Olaf, and Kristoff's trusty reindeer sidekick, Sven.

But Frozen fans just need to see all of this for themselves, so please enjoy:

Walt Disney Animation Studios on YouTube

As expected, people are thoroughly freaking out over this teaser trailer on Twitter. After all, it's been a very long six years since Frozen first hit theaters in 2013.

They're, like, definitely freaking out.

While Frozen 2 will have same lovable cast in a brand new setting (they're getting "far out of Arendelle" in this sequel, according to Variety), there will also be some very new additions to this new Frozen film. As one Twitter user pointed out, there are two brand new characters shown for a brief moment in time in the teaser trailer. And, after the teaser was released, the movie's songwriter, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, revealed that this is the reason why her and her co-writer (and husband) Robert Lopez, haven't gotten out much. This is because they've been so busy writing songs for the new movie.

If you thought Let It Go and Love Is An Open Door were catchy, then imagine what kind of songs Frozen 2 will deliver.

Although this trailer had a "dark" tone, the film's co-director, Chris Buck, said in a 2015 interview with Fandango that he was looking forward to letting Elsa have fun in Frozen 2:

[In Frozen] she had such a dramatic journey, and at the end she's just starting to feel like she can open up and have some fun again. That's what was really good about the short — we could have fun with Elsa. And that personality...you will see in the next one.

Fans will get to see all of this play out on screen when Frozen 2 hits theaters on Nov. 22 — six days before Thanksgiving, according to DigitalSpy. This will give kids plenty of time to watch Frozen 50 more times until then. And when that becomes too boring for them, then they'll have plenty of time to re-watch this trailer.