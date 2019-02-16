When the teaser trailer for Frozen 2 premiered earlier this week, fans of the Frozen franchise were super excited. The new trailer provided a much darker tone to the children's animated movie, but fans loved it all the same. So, it was only a matter of time before someone remixed it. Yes, Frozen 2's trailer with the Avengers theme music is a thing and it makes so much sense.

Elsa, Ana, and their gang of friends are all back for another adventure in Frozen 2. It's been six years since the first film premiered, and this teaser has definitely set the tone for the new film, due out later this year. But, as some fans noticed on the internet, the tone in this teaser is much darker than the first film. In the trailer, Elsa can be seen running on frozen ocean water (and crashing into the waves), and Ana can be seen jumping off of mountains (and wielding one powerful looking machete), while Kristoff races with reindeer to an unknown destination. Needless to say, this trailer is super epic and adventure filled than the first one.

And since it is just as epic as an action film series like Avengers, it needs a crazy intense soundtrack to go with it. This is why this Frozen 2 and Avengers mashup, made by Twitter user @JeevesWilliams makes so much sense.

Just think about it. Both films have a cult following, have been loved by audience members both young and old alike, and made some serious money at the box office. They're filled with similarities. Now, someone should mash up "Let It Go" with the Avengers Infinity War trailer.

Sure, Frozen and Frozen 2 are technically children's movies, but as the teaser trailer has proven, films for kids don't have to be cheery. They can be a little scary, too. And this mashup has proven to work incredibly well. At least, people on Twitter seem to think so.

While this musical accompaniment works with the trailer, it isn't as great as the musical soundtrack to Frozen. Let's be real — this is the movie that introduced the iconic song, "Let It Go" and "Love Is An Open Door" into the world. Without these super catchy songs, the movie might have not stuck with audience members as it does now. So, while it's fun to imagine the Avengers theme song somehow included in Frozen 2, it's a good thing that it's not permanent.

The best thing about the Frozen 2 teaser trailer debuting this week is that it serves as a reminder that there will be a whole new movie filled with incredibly awesome, catchy songs. The film's director, Jennifer Lee, told Variety this past November that the new film will feature a song that is "an evolution" of "Let It Go", which probably means that it's just as amazing as the original song. And the film's composers, husband and wife team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Bobby Lopez, know that they have a lot to live up to. In a tweet this week, Anderson-Lopez cited Frozen 2 as the reason her and her husband "don't get out much these days."

Although Frozen fans will have to wait until November to hear these new songs, they have so much to look forward to. And in the mean time, listening to "Let It Go" or watching this teaser trailer mash up over and over again will suffice.