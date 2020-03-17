Just as families across the country are grappling with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced there's been a recall on frozen berries due to concerns that the fruit may have been contaminated with norovirus.

Last Friday, March 13, the FDA announced that WinCo Foods, LLC. of Boise, Idaho has recalled several batches of frozen berries, which were manufactured by Rader Farms of Lynden, Washington, because they "have the potential to be contaminated with norovirus."

Symptoms for norovirus, a highly contagious virus, are different than the new coronavirus, COVID-19, which is a respiratory disease. With norovirus, symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some people with norovirus may also experience fever, headache, and body aches.

"Although most symptoms end within 48 hours, the elderly, young children and immunocompromised persons may develop prolonged or more severe symptoms," the FDA explains. To date, according to the FDA, there have been no reports of illnesses related to the recalled berries.

WinCo Foods has already removed the recalled berries from stores, according to the FDA, but it's not a bad idea to double check what's in your freezer at home. The recalled berries were distributed to WinCo Foods stores in 10 states: Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Texas, and Utah.

To identify if you have any of the recalled berries at home, look for the "Best By Code" located on the front of the package. The following products with the label "WinCo Foods," as seen in the images above, have been recalled:

16 oz. bag — UPC: 70552-30502 — Best By Code Dec/09/2021

16 oz. bag — UPC: 70552-30522 — Best By Code Dec/09/2021

32 oz. bag — UPC: 70552-30512 — Best By Code Dec/09/2021

If you do find that you have any of the recalled berries in your home, the FDA has advised consumers to destroy them or return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund. And if you have any other questions or concerns about the recall, the company says you can reach out to WinCo Foods at 1-800-824-1706, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MST.