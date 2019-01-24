There are perhaps no cookies more steeped in nostalgia than the humble Oreo or Nutter Butter. A staple of lunch boxes since their inception, you'd be hard-pressed to find an American kid who hasn't had one of these crunchy, creamy gems. Now their maker, Nabisco, in a diabolical move, has kicked the cookies into high gear by smothering them in rich, fudge-y goodness. And there's only one place to get them. Yep, your local Target has fudge-covered Oreos and Nutter Butters, and you're going to want to buy more than a few packages.

In the past few years, Oreo has released some intense flavors. Everything from Carrot Cake to Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie and Red Velvet have been available at one point or another, so it's no surprise that a fudge covered Oreo would make its way onto store shelves. But Nutter Butters have always been a stalwart friend in the cookie aisle. Always there, always unchanged. This is a big deal for the peanut-shaped cream cookie, and if it's anything like the Oreos, it's going to be a big hit. Chocolate and peanut butter is possibly the world's most perfect combination after sleeping babies and wine, and I can't wait to get my hands on a box. (I might combine all of the above and get really wild.)

Right now I can't help but contemplate all the recipes I'll make for these over-the-top cookies. Because seriously, one of my favorite cakes on the planet is a peanut butter cake topped with Nutter Butters from Delish, and now I am desperate to get in my kitchen and make the cake with the fudge-covered version of the cookie. Can you imagine anything more decadent or heavenly? What about using them to surround an ice cream sundae or pudding cake? The possibilities for these cookies are really endless.

Target

Also, I might just buy two boxes of each, a half gallon of coffee from Dunkin, and sit on my sofa and plow into them. No one is getting between me and my cookies. And since Target has fudge-covered Oreos and Nutter Butters as well as heating pads and alcohol, I'd say I'm pretty well set. Plus for just $2.99 a box, you really can't go wrong with picking up an entire red cart full of the treats.

The fudge-covered Oreos are available at other retailers as well, but only Target has both the Nutter Butter and Oreo versions. And honestly, after having the Oreo version, I feel like these could be everyone's new standard bar of cookie goodness. I mean, you might say "Wow, these cookies I just bought are really good," but are they as good as fudge-covered Oreos? I can almost guarantee they're not. The chocolate richness of the fudge covering is the perfect complement to the crunchy cookie and cream center. I haven't tried them straight out of the freezer as of yet (because they did not make it that far from the bag), but I am assuming that they are divine and worthy of praise and that you might hear the choruses of angels as you bite down.

Chop them up and sprinkle them on ice cream, throw them on a cake, or just unhinge your jaw like a snake and pour them into your face. No matter how you eat these fudge-covered Oreos and Nutter Butters, you're going to love them.