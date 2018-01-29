Funniest Tweets About The "State Of The Uniom" Typo Prove The Internet Is Always Ready To Crack A Joke

There are few things that the voices of Twitter loves more than a good typo. Most recently, there was a typo on some of the tickets distributed for President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday. The tickets welcomed visitors to the "State of the Uniom" and an onslaught of hilarious tweets ensued quickly afterwards.

The tickets in question are issued by the Office of the Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper and are given to the spouses and guests of members of Congress, granting them access to seats in the gallery for the address, according to CNN. The misprinted tickets have since been reprinted and redistributed, but not before some photos were taken and used to make a ton of jokes on Twitter.

Quips came from Democratic lawmakers and members of the public alike and many pointed out that this wasn't the first typo during the Trump presidency.

Education Jokes

Some of the jokes address the current state of our educational system. And while these jokes can most certainly be funny, they mostly just make me feel sad.

More to come...