If you've been curious about what Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union named their new baby girl, the wait is over. That's because Wade revealed their daughter's moniker via Instagram on Thursday. Welcome to the world, Kaavia James Union Wade.

On Thursday, Nov. 8, Wade and Union announced the surprise birth of their daughter via surrogacy.

"A LOVELY DAY 👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾 We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days," Union penned on Instagram. "Welcome to the party sweet girl!"

Adorable, right? It's clear Union and Wade can't be more thrilled to have a daughter.

Although the couple didn't reveal the baby's name at the time, they did share a few updates about life at home with their new addition.

"This baby smell though?! Heaven 👶🏾👶🏾," Wade captioned a shot of herself sniffing the newborn's head.

Um, can someone make a "baby smell" candle or something? I have a feeling that scent would be a bestseller.

OK, now on to the baby's name. Wade revealed the gorgeous moniker via Instagram Thursday, writing:

#TBT Goes back to that one night in China when i decided to get my daughters name tattooed on me. Kaavia James Union Wade! #paternityleave

Given the timeframe here, it sounds like Wade and Union were planning on having a little girl for a while now. And they definitely chose a beautiful name for her — Kaavia is absolutely perfect.

As for Kaavia's meaning? It's an Indian moniker that is often spelled "Kavya," according to Baby Name Wizard. Translations include "intelligence, poetry, wisdom or prophetic inspiration," according to Pitarau.

