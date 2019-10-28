Gabrielle Union & Kaavia's 'Bring It On' Halloween Costumes Are So Fierce

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade's daughter Kaavia may only be 11 months old, but she's already following in her famous mom's footsteps. Or at least for Halloween. Over the weekend, Union slipped on her famous costume from Bring It On, and her baby girl followed suit. And let's just say that Gabrielle Union and Kaavia's Bring It On Halloween costumes are absolutely incredible. They really make for one fantastic squad.

When it came time to dress up for pre-Halloween weekend, Union didn't have to look too far for her costume. Instead, the actress turned to her closet, where she was able to find the perfect one — her cheerleading uniform from the iconic 2000 film, Bring It On. In the movie, Union played cheerleader Isis, who led a cheerleading squad from Compton, California.

Instead of having a squad of cheerleaders behind her this weekend, however, Union had her adorable daughter instead. In photos and videos posted to Union's Instagram account, the two of them can be seen wearing the matching green and yellow uniforms, gold bows in their hair, and cheerful expressions on their faces. "Brought it," Union captioned the adorable series of photos.

Kaavia looks so happy to be "twinning" with her mom, and it's obvious that Union had just as much fun slipping back into her iconic role, even if it was just for one weekend.

Union's famous friends and Instagram followers cannot get over how adorable they look in their matching costumes.

"Y'all won Halloween," actress Taraji P. Henson commented.

"I mean, I truly don't understand how you look the same," mom-to-be and fellow actress Danielle Brooks wrote. "Like this could be Photoshopped but I know it isn't. You are just incredibly inspiring!!"

"This. Is. EVERYTHING!!!," actress Sophia Bush added.

This actually isn't the first time people have seen Kaavia sporting her own version of the costume. In September, Union posted photos of Kaavia wearing it after Nebraska restaurant chain, Runza, sent her the get-up with their restaurant's name on the front, according to Essence.

But the mother-daughter duo waited until Halloween to properly match each other, and the wait was worth it. Union has already talked about how Kaavia is taking after her, and this photo is physical proof of that. "She looks just like Dad, but I'd like to think the attitude is from me," Union explained to People in February. "She will stare into your soul and tell you about yourself through her eyes."

As evidenced from Union's Instagram photos, Kaavia has certainly has mastered her mom's attitude from her role in Bring It On.

In 2015, Union told MTV that she has never been in a role where she has inspired so many people to perfectly recreate it. "I don't have any other movie where it inspires Halloween, not just dress-up as the Toros and Clovers, but whole routines," she said. "And this has been going on about 15 years: it actually picks up speed every year, to be honest. I'll have soccer dads doing whole routines in Target, like, 'Do you remember this?' I'm like oh my God. It's a movie that hasn't escaped anyone — everyone has a memory."

Everyone has that memory, including Union. In 2017, Union told People that the oldest item she had in her closet was her Bring It On cheerleading outfit — "not that I wear it," she added. But there is a first time for everything, and Kaavia's first Halloween was the perfect moment for Union to unearth her costume from the back of her closet.