Gal Gadot & Kate McKinnon Kissed On 'SNL' & 'Wonder Woman' Fans Are Freaking Out

One of the greatest things about Saturday Night Live is that you can always count on it to really go there. For example on Saturday night, Gal Gadot and Kate McKinnon kissed on SNL and Wonder Woman fans are freaking out. Because the skit was perfection.

The skit started with a group of Amazon women, of course lead by Gadot, with Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant as two gay women who sailed their way to the land of the Amazons after being sucked into some sort of vortex. "We started looking for more of our kind," McKinnon said. "And it looks like we found a whole island of us," Bryant added.

Amazed with their luck, they ask all the women there "show of hands who all here is a les? Is it everyone or do we have a couple of allies?" But unfortunately it looks like McKinnon and Bryant's characters "Megan and Dre" were the only ones, which they admitted was a huge let-down "just cuz the whole thing seems super gay." The women started playing with each other's hair and acting flirtatious which Megan and Dre did not appreciate. The smooch happened when Gadot suggested she kiss one of them to see if she felt anything. She may not have felt something, but the rest of us sure did.

WHAT?! Kate McKinnon kissed @GalGadot aka Wonder Woman on #SNL ?!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍 — AutumnResists (@AutumnNAlston) October 8, 2017

Oh. My. God. @GalGadot just made out with Kate McKinnon on #SNL and I am SHOOOK!!😍 — Frankie Bobula (@f_bobula) October 8, 2017

My personal favorite line was "It's like we're in a porn but the plumber is just genuinely there to fix the pipes," followed by "No one's wrong here, it's just unfortunate." But don't worry too much about Megan and Dre, the skit then had the two of them sail away and land on Lesbos island, where they hopefully found a little more luck.

No matter what your sexual orientation is, I kind of doubt there is a person alive who wouldn't appreciate being kissed by Gal Gadot. In case you were worried that Gadot would not lean in to the craziness of hosting SNL, well, she did.

GAL GADOT AND KATE MCKINNON KISSING JUST SAVED 2017 #Saturdaynightlive #snl — K (@linslayhalstud8) October 8, 2017

But Gadot locking lips with McKinnon, who is the greatest thing ever to happen to Saturday Night Live (fight me, I dare you) was not her only successful skit of the night. In her first ever time hosting the show, Gadot showed that in addition to being a queen in every sense of the word (except the literal one), she has a really great sense of humor.

Her hosting started with a monologue in Hebrew, because the show was being broadcast in Israel for the very first time. She began with a warning to her family of what American audiences were expecting from her, telling them "This might be a big mistake," and adding, "They’re nice, but they’re not very sophisticated: I think they believe that I’m the actual Wonder Woman." Speaking as someone who's not entirely sure she's not Wonder Woman — fair point. The monologue continued with Leslie Jones joining her on stage dressed in a Wonder Woman costume and announcing that she is the Times Square Wonder Woman, who should not be confused with the Times Square Elmo, who is much creepier.

Gadot's other skits included a date with the recently released O.J. Simpson in a hilarious bit that had her character not recognize who he was. Another skit had her playing Cinderella unhappy with the dress her mice made for her, and a foreign spy trying to get money from the U.S. police, but intercepted by a couple of amateur cam girls working out of a dirty kitchen.

I vote for more Gadot on Saturday Night Live please! If only to see how far we can take the Gadot/McKinnon romance I have just started to ship.

