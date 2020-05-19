Fashionable news on the protective mask front: after completely selling out of masks in a single day, Gap mask options in varying patterns and colors are now available for pre-order as of May 18. The soft, triple-layer, non-medical grade masks are reusable, washable, and come with an adjustable wire at the nose for a comfortable, secure fit. Available in a three-pack for $15 with options for adults and children like classic stripe and solid, camouflage, floral, leopard, plaid, and polka-dot, you and your kids will not only look hip, but will be doing your part to slow the spread of COVID-19. Need more good news in your life? The brand is also donating 50,000 reusable masks to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada.

Like many retail companies, Gap responded to a call to action by the healthcare community in March to deliver PPE (personal protective equipment) supplies to some of the largest hospital networks in California, where the company is based. As supplies grew scarce, they converted factories to produce protective wear for healthcare workers while working closely with manufacturing partners to use leftover garments to produce more masks and protective gear for hospitals and front line workers. Now, Gap is responding to the demand from consumers who are trying to safely and responsibly restart their daily lives by producing masks for everyday use.

Now listen, real talk for a moment. I don't know anyone who enjoys wearing a mask. I certainly don't — in fact I grumble about it nearly every time I leave the house. As the temperature continues to rise, the discomfort of wearing a mask will only increase. But here's the deal: our collective discomfort really doesn't matter in the grand scheme of things. "As businesses reopen and employees return to work, masks can play a pivotal role in helping block the spread of the virus, especially from asymptomatic carriers. The more people in a given space wearing masks, the less viral particles are making it into the space around them, decreasing exposure and risk," reported the Cleveland Clinic. Simply put, while there is good news that the rate of new Coronavirus cases in the United States is declining, according to U.S. News and World Report, we should all continue to wear a protective mask and practice social distancing when out in public so those numbers continue to fall. Thanks to Gap, there's a way to do all that plus look cute at the same time. It's a win-win, folks.