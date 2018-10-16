All too many people, especially women, are familiar with what it's like to have their accomplishments and even their name minimized or eliminated entirely in favor of their partner or husband's name and accomplishments and, unfortunately, Amal Clooney is no different. But husband (and famous actor, screenwriter, director, and more) George Clooney is having none of it. When he appeared at Variety's annual Power of Women lunch, George introduced himself as "Amal Clooney's husband," which goes to show that he recognizes just how impressive and badass his accomplished wife truly is.

"Hi, I’m George and I’m Amal Clooney’s husband," he said, according to People. After receiving laughter from the assembled audience, he added, "I can read this room.”

Clooney followed that awesome introduction of himself with the real reason he was at the event in the first place, to introduce activist Emma González, who has spoken out about gun violence and gun control. The Clooneys donated to March for Our Lives back in early 2018, as CNN reported, which was organized to encourage action on initiatives that could help reduce gun violence in the aftermath of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

George Clooney met now-wife Amal, an accomplished human rights attorney, when a mutual friend of theirs brought her along to stop by his house in Lake Como, as the actor told David Letterman on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Clooney noted that the two stayed up all night, she gave him her email address because she intended to send him some photos of his parents taken during her visit, and that he thought that she saw them solely as friends.

The couple married in Italy in September 2014 and welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in June 2017, People reported.

Amal wasn't at the Power of Women luncheon to hear her husband's introduction, but that's because she too was speaking that day. She was a keynote speaker at the 2018 Pennsylvania Conference for Women, according to Philadelphia Magazine, which may be part of the reason that the Clooneys weren't in attendance when Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The human rights lawyer devoted a portion of her speech to standing up for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who came forward with allegations of sexual abuse during now-confirmed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation process, critiquing President Trump's response, and speaking about the #MeToo movement more generally, Philadelphia Magazine reported.

It looks like George supports and cheers on his wife just as much as Amal supports and cheers for him. She even made a rare public speech about her husband when he was presented with a lifetime achievement award, gushing about how proud of him she is. It's clear the admiration is mutual.

Though George may not always get the opportunity to publicly flaunt the pride he has for his wife, when given the opportunity — and when he knows he's in the presence of his wife's fans — it seems that he'll gladly take advantage of it.