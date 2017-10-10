George Clooney's Harvey Weinstein Statement Makes A Powerful Point About Rape Culture

Another day, another report of sexual harassment complaints swept under the rug by executives in order to preserve a famous man's career. In the last week, dozens of complaints against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein have come to light, leading to a media maelstrom and his eventual dismissal from the Weinstein Company. News like this can often leave big names in Hollywood surprisingly silent — but in this instance, since the news broke, several celebrities have started speaking up. Among others, actor George Clooney's Harvey Weinstein statement is well worth reading.

Clooney's first big break actually happened thanks to Weinstein in 1996, when he was cast in Weinstein's film From Dusk Till Dawn. But speaking to The Daily Beast on Monday, Clooney said he had been entirely unaware of the allegations against Weinstein.

"It’s indefensible," Clooney told the Daily Beast. He continued:

Harvey’s admitted to it, and it’s indefensible. I’ve known Harvey for 20 years. ... We’ve had dinners, we’ve been on location together, we’ve had arguments. But I can tell you that I’ve never seen any of this behavior — ever.

Harvey's representatives had no comment for Romper when contacted. Harvey's attorney, Charles Harder, is reportedly in the process of filing a lawsuit with The New York Times for its reporting on harassment claims against Weinstein. However, in a statement to the newspaper, Harvey said: "I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it."

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Clooney admitted that the problem was far more insidious than several accusations against one big-name producer. "This is harassment on a very high level," he said. He continued:

There’s an argument that everyone is complicit in it. I suppose the argument would be that it’s not just about Hollywood, but about all of us — that every time you see someone using their power and influence to take advantage of someone without power and influence and you don’t speak up, you’re complicit. And there’s no question about that.

It's not that people were looking the other way when it came to these accusations, Clooney said — it was just that no one paid attention at all, because "a lecherous guy with money picking up younger girls" is simply normalized in today's society.

With his harsh words about Weinstein and his views on Hollywood and society's complicity, he joined several other celebrities who have spoken out about the allegations.

Meryl Streep speaks out about Weinstein. pic.twitter.com/cYgu47TVYE — HuffPost (@HuffPost) October 9, 2017

The woman who chose to speak about their experience of harassment by Harvey Weinstein deserve our awe. It's not fun or easy. It's brave. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 5, 2017

Men like Weinstein threaten what you hold dear- your safety, financial freedom and yes- career — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 7, 2017

I ❤ #KateWinslet

She acknowledges the rumours and admits that the industry didnt do enough. This is how we create change. pic.twitter.com/hP0jTQxwpj — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 9, 2017

He financed the first 14 years of my career - and now I know while I was profiting, others were in terrible pain. It makes me feel ashamed. https://t.co/T0hInW7EqJ — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 9, 2017

This statement from Glenn Close though pic.twitter.com/PuiAjG9Exi — Ashley Reynolds (@Ashley_Reynolds) October 9, 2017

If even 1/10th of the stories about Harvey Weinstein are true (and I believe they are), then good fucking riddance. That shit’s gotta stop. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 9, 2017

I hope holding him accountable brings about change. But that only happens if we don't act like he's the exception, when he's an exemplar. — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) October 9, 2017

Statement from Dame Judi Dench on Harvey Weinstein. They've been extremely close for years. pic.twitter.com/L2ZjPND6ko — Simon Boyle (@SimonBoyle87) October 9, 2017

To be clear what Harvey Weinstein did was a disgusting abuse of power and horrible. I hope we are now seeing the beginning of the end of these abuses. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 8, 2017

1. Coming forward about sexual abuse and coercion is scary and women have nothing to be gained personally by doing so. — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 9, 2017

2. But through their bravery we move forward as a culture, and I thank them. Stand with @AshleyJudd @rosemcgowan and others. — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 9, 2017

Other celebrities who had collaborated with Weinstein, such as actor Jennifer Lawrence, spoke out about the allegations to media outlets. "I was deeply disturbed to hear the news about Harvey Weinstein’s behavior," Lawrence told People on Tuesday. "This kind of abuse is inexcusable and absolutely upsetting. My heart goes out to all of the women affected by these gross actions."

The news took a good many celebrities by surprise, especially those whose careers had been helped by Weinstein over the years. Many have received criticism from the public, with critics claiming that they had to have known, but remained quiet due to the career-boosting benefits they gleaned from their relationship with Weinstein.

However, as Clooney told the Daily Beast, an older man in power hitting on younger girls usually isn't news. And as many women who have experienced abuse or harassment can tell you, the inappropriate flirtation that happens in public, at dinner tables, is seen as ridiculously normal in society — and the inexcusable harassment that occurs on a regular basis often takes place in private, where women have to question whether they want to lose their career over an allegation that's dismissed.

Hopefully, however, that's about to change — and people in power will realize that this kind of abuse will lead to them being "outed publicly, shamed, and even prosecuted," as Clooney so aptly put it.