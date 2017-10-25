George H.W. Bush’s Apology For Allegedly Groping Heather Lind Has Twitter In A Frenzy

It seems like we can't go a week nowadays without a hearing another story about a famous person allegedly sexually assaulting someone, but it's still shocking every time another accusation comes out. But while we're used to hearing flat-out denials, the latest story is rather different. George H.W. Bush's apology for allegedly groping Heather Lind came out quickly after the accusation, and while the former president didn't exactly deny the actress' account, it didn't quite confirm it, either. The phrasing isn't sitting well with the public, many of whom feel that it deflects any blame for the incident.

Lind made her accusation in a now-deleted Instagram post:

When I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo. He didn't shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again. Barbara rolled her eyes as if to say ''not again''. His security guard told me I shouldn't have stood next to him for the photo.

Ex-President Bush’s apology broke my 1st rule of apologies.

1. Real apologies do not contain the word “if.#metoo — Gus 💈 (@GusZernial) October 25, 2017

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Bush's representative responded, "President Bush would never - under any circumstance - intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind." The apology doesn't acknowledge any wrongdoing, implies that whatever Bush might have done was unintentional, and worst of all, makes it seem that Lind's allegation of sexual assault is somehow due to her lack of a sense of humor.

Wow that's a terrible apology from George HW Bush https://t.co/G2YKQBimTN "sorry you didn't find my groping you funny" — Kristian (@KristianCyc) October 25, 2017

The worst part about Bush's apology is you can almost hear the right yelling its "Learn to take a joke!" defense of the incident. — Hambleton (@virtualham) October 25, 2017

The George H. W. Bush statement is fine except that "if" in the apology part. They really should know better. — The Murloc King (@skunkwerks16) October 25, 2017

