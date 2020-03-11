Baby clothes usually come in two options: cartoon animals or bright colors. But for parents and shoppers looking for muted colors, updated classic designs, and gender neutral pieces that you can mix and match, iconic brand Gerber has you (and your baby) covered. Gerber Childrenswear just launched Modern Moments exclusively at Walmart, and it's a dream for those who love a softer, more muted look. Additionally, the brand is keeping sustainability in mind by creating a line of soft fabrics made from organically grown cotton. Essentially, Gerber's line is boutique-like without that boutique price, and I am loving everything about this for the chic, savvy mom who wants quality and affordability without sacrificing baby's style game.

Speaking of sustainability, I really appreciate that Gerber has updated their practices and is using fabric made with organically grown cotton. Not only that, the fabric is Standard 100 Oeko-Tex® Certified, which ensures that dyes used in each baby item provide optimal safety for newborns. Then, for added comfort, the new collection is made with 3 percent spandex for extra stretch as baby plays and explores their new surroundings.

You can find a few examples of Gerber's Modern Moments collection below, but the line is also currently available in stores and online.

Modern Moments Baby Boy Layette Gift Set (15 pieces) Modern Moments by Gerber Baby Boy Baby Shower Layette Gift Set, 15pc Walmart | $59.48 See on Walmart Bring a little modern flair to baby’s wardrobe with this 15-piece set of stylish and comfy baby boy clothes. This set includes four bodysuits, two pair of pants, two coveralls, one romper, two pairs of shorts, two bandanna bibs, and two pairs of socks.

Modern Moments Baby Girl Gowns (2 pack) Modern Moments by Gerber Baby Girl Gowns, 2-Pack Walmart | $13.88 See on Walmart These sweet baby gowns are as practical as they are adorable. I love a gown because it makes changing diapers so much easier — no snaps! Gerber's expandable lap shoulder neckline also works well for for easy wardrobe changes, and I love that they include mitten cuffs to prevent scratches. Earth-friendly fabric gives you peace of mind that no harmful substances will touch your baby’s skin.

Modern Moments Baby Boy Coverall Set (4 pieces) Modern Moments by Gerber Baby Boy Coverall, Cap, and Socks Set, 4pc Walmart | $12.62 See on Walmart This set includes one coverall, one cap, and two pairs of socks, and makes for a perfect baby shower gift for the minimalist mom. The coverall features snaps down the front and inner thigh snaps for easy wardrobe and diaper changes. The socks have "wiggle-proof" technology to keep them held comfortably in place without leaving marks.

Modern Moments Baby Girl Layette Gift Set (12 pieces) Modern Moments by Gerber Baby Girl Baby Shower Layette Gift Set, 12pc Walmart | $44.12 See on Walmart This 12-piece set includes two bodysuits, two pants, two coveralls, two caps, two bibs and two pairs of socks. Made with organic cotton and spandex jersey, I love that the color palette and patterns are perfect for mixing and matching. Plus those are some seriously sophisticated prints and flattering colors for the mini style maven.

Modern Moments Gender Neutral Gown & Swaddle Blanket Set (2 pieces) Modern Moments by Gerber Baby Boy or Girl Gender Neutral Gown and Swaddle Blanket Set, 2pc Walmart | $19.78 See on Walmart This gender neutral set includes one baby swaddle blanket and one baby gown. Made with organic cotton and spandex jersey, the baby-soft, earth-friendly fabric is gentle on baby’s delicate skin and provides the perfect amount of stretch. And honestly, you can ever have enough swaddles. When used properly, a swaddle mimics the womb and will help soothe baby during nap time. Like the girls' gowns above, the item features an expandable lap shoulder neckline and open bottom for easy changes. Sizes NB and 0-3M also feature mitten cuffs to prevent accidental scratches.