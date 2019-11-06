Get A Free Reusable Starbucks Cup Just In Time For Holiday Drinks

For some people, the holidays really aren't in gear until Starbucks starts serving drinks out of its iconic red cup. And this year, you can get a limited edition free Starbucks reusable red cup at participating locations. It's just the thing to make your holiday season a little more merry.

On Thursday, Nov. 7, stop by your favorite Starbucks store in the U.S. or Canada and order a holiday beverage to receive your free reusable red cup. For 2019, the red cup features the words "Merry Coffee" in a cool typeface. But if you want the cup, it's best to show up early, because supplies are limited.

If you are one of the lucky people to snag this cool holiday swag, then Starbucks will give you a few extra gifts all season long. In fact, customers who bring their 2019 reusable red cup to participating Starbucks stores after 2:00 p.m. will get 50 cents off their grande holiday drink. The offer runs from Nov. 7, 2019 through Jan. 6, 2020, so you have plenty of time to get discounted holiday drinks. For people who needs frequent Starbucks runs to get through the holiday season, this is a great little gift that keeps giving. This iconic red cup can help reduce waste and lower your coffee bill at the same time, so it's definitely worth snagging this Thursday if you're interested. The offer applies to in-store purchases, including Mobile Order & Pay, as well as drive thru orders, so there are plenty of ways to score this cup.

And if the Twitter responses are any indication, plenty of people are already stoked for this giveaway. There's the official announcement of the reusable red cup on Starbucks Coffee's page, of course. But just search the #StarbucksCupGiveaway tag to see some serious hype for this cool cup.

Getting the cup does require ordering a special Starbucks holiday drink, and there's something on the menu for just about every taste. Whether you order it hot, iced, or blended, the holiday drinks are bringing the flavor. First, there's the Caramel Brulée Latte, which includes a rich caramel brulée sauce with your espresso and steamed milk. The Chestnut Praline Latte has caramelized chestnuts and spice flavors, and it's topped with whipped cream and praline crumbs. Then there's the Eggnog Latte, the classic Pumpkin Spice Latte, and the Gingerbread Latte (which is only available in Canada). If you aren't in a latte mood, there are plenty of other drinks, including classic Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Mocha, Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate, Salted Caramel Mocha, and the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha. Yes, it looks like fans of chocolatey flavors are in great luck for the Starbucks 2018 holiday drinks.

Whatever concoction strikes your fancy, get to your Starbucks as early as possible this Thursday, Nov. 7 for a special, reusable red cup. It can be your companion for the rest of the holiday season, helping you score discounts on all the holiday mochas and hot chocolates your heart desires. For Starbucks fans, red cup season is what makes the holidays a little bit sweeter.