Get All The Deets On Amazon's Pre-Black Friday 2017 Deals
Who has the patience to wait until after Thanksgiving to enjoy major Black Friday sales? I know that I don't, which is why 2017 Pre-Black Friday Amazon sales are one of my favorite things to look forward to in November. This year, the Black Friday savings roll in early with Amazon offering deals across every category from now through the day after Thanksgiving. The retail giant has dubbed it "Countdown to Black Friday," and I am so on board.
If I'm being totally honest, the best part of saving a ton of money on things I need, want, and definitely have no use for whatsoever is that I don't even have to leave my sofa or even look away from my phone, considering I can use the app to order too. Deals stretch across a number of categories from electronics to clothes to baby items and more — and this means you'll have more than enough options to choose from for your Christmas shopping list this season.
Keep in mind, not all of the deals will last through Black Friday. There's also something called "Deal of the Day," where select items are only available on sale for one day. For this reason, you'll want to keep an eye on your Amazon Black Friday feed daily.
Although Amazon's amazing sales are a great way to save and enjoy shopping this season, the countless pre-Black Friday savings might be a little overwhelming at first. And I'm guessing you probably don’t have all the time in the world to sift through every single deal for all the best ones. Luckily, you can check out this list to help target your focus to some of the big savings that stick out. Take advantage of these sales, and don't forget to check out the comprehensive pages of deals on Amazon here for more info.
For The Joanna Gaines In Us All
If you can't get enough of adding decor around the house, you'll definitely want to check out the home-related savings this season. Whether you love the farmhouse style or modern look, you won't be let down by the selection of savings available.
Noteworthy Deals
- $21 off Equinox Polar Fleece Blanket (Reg. $40)
- $23 off Himalayan Glow Crystal Salt Lamp (Reg. $40)
- $28 off URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser (Reg. $50)
- $40 off Down Alternative Comforter (Reg. $70)
- $14 off Kamenstein Butterfly Wine Rack (Reg. $30)
- $20 off Cymas G40 Globe String Lights (Reg. $33)
- $43 off 6 Foldable Fabric Basket Bins (Reg. $60)
- $13 off Satin Nickel Cabinet Hardware (Reg. $43)
For The Hostess With The Mostess
Everyone has that friend who loves to throw stellar parties. They're usually the one to jump on any chance to have a social gathering or host an event, big or small, formal or informal. Consider giving them a hand by browsing the party-friendly options with one of these awesome gift ideas during Amazon's countdown. And of course these products will enhance your hostess skills if you're expecting visitors this holiday season too.
Noteworthy Deals
- $1 off TableCraft Galvanized Beverage Tub (Reg. $27)
- $10 off Cake Stand with Cover (Reg. $35)
- $18 off Sarissa Brushed Nickel (Reg. $70)
- $18 off Insulated Silicone Oven Mitts For Grilling (Reg. $37)
- $20 off Brewberry Cordless Electric Kettle (Reg. $50)
- $26 off Sterline Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set (Reg. $50)
- $9 off Host Wine Freeze Cooling Cups (Reg. $40)
For The Tech Savvy
From iPhones to tablets to computers and more, chances are your home is filled with electronic gadgets. Especially with kids around, games, headphones, and music are probably a part of your everyday life. If so, these noteworthy deals will make great gifts for both you and those you love.
Noteworthy Deals
- $3 off Lightning Sync Cable for iPhone (Reg. $15)
- $31 off Anker 3-Port USB 3.0 Portable Data Hub (Reg. $50)
- $7 off Trianium Magnetic Car mount (Reg. $15)
- $63 off Cell Phone Tablet Video Game Stand (Reg. $80)
- $4 off Portable Bluetooth Indoor/Outdoor Speaker (Reg. $30)
- $2 off Rubberized Hard Case Cover for Apple MacBook Pro (Reg. $14)
- $152 off Sony 7.2 Channel Home Theater (Reg. $350)
- $802 off Sony 70-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (Reg. $2000)
For The New Mamas
New moms, and those expecting a newborn, can always use savings on new baby items needed around the home. Especially if you'll be enjoying a baby shower sometime soon, making (or buying from) a wishlist on Amazon composed of some of the hot savings items you'll need is a great idea.
Noteworthy Deals
- $6 off Nuby Sure Grip Miracle Mat Section Plate (Reg. $12)
- $71 off ALEX Jr. Maxville Wooden Activity Cube (Reg. $111)
- $8 off Little Sleepy Head Toddler Pillowcase (Reg. $22)
- $33 off 10-Pack Bandana Bibs (Reg. $50)
- $2 off Wimmer-Ferguson Infant Stim Mobile (Reg. $12)
- $81 off Britax Boulevard G4.1 Convertible Car Seat (Reg. $270)
For The Kids & Kids At Heart
You can't forget the kids this holiday season. With every year that passes, I become more and more grateful for the savings on toys, games, books, and anything kid-related. Especially since my kids' tastes change and toys are outgrown constantly, finding the perfect gift that's both financially savvy and durable or educational long-term is key.
Noteworthy Deals
- $12 off Lineon 100 Pack Gel Pens Set (Reg. $21)
- $3 off Watch Ya' Mouth Adult Phrase Card Game (Reg. $13)
- $3 off LEGO Friends Puppy Parade (Reg. $15)
- $3 off Crayola Sidewalk Chalk (Reg. $12)
- $37 off Adult Cycling Bike Helmet (Reg. $50)
- $20 off iClever BoostCare Kids Headphones (Reg. $32)
- $41 off Funko Harry Potter Bellatrix Pop Figure (Reg. $50)
Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:
Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.