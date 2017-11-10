Get All The Deets On Amazon's Pre-Black Friday 2017 Deals

Who has the patience to wait until after Thanksgiving to enjoy major Black Friday sales? I know that I don't, which is why 2017 Pre-Black Friday Amazon sales are one of my favorite things to look forward to in November. This year, the Black Friday savings roll in early with Amazon offering deals across every category from now through the day after Thanksgiving. The retail giant has dubbed it "Countdown to Black Friday," and I am so on board.

If I'm being totally honest, the best part of saving a ton of money on things I need, want, and definitely have no use for whatsoever is that I don't even have to leave my sofa or even look away from my phone, considering I can use the app to order too. Deals stretch across a number of categories from electronics to clothes to baby items and more — and this means you'll have more than enough options to choose from for your Christmas shopping list this season.

Keep in mind, not all of the deals will last through Black Friday. There's also something called "Deal of the Day," where select items are only available on sale for one day. For this reason, you'll want to keep an eye on your Amazon Black Friday feed daily.

Although Amazon's amazing sales are a great way to save and enjoy shopping this season, the countless pre-Black Friday savings might be a little overwhelming at first. And I'm guessing you probably don’t have all the time in the world to sift through every single deal for all the best ones. Luckily, you can check out this list to help target your focus to some of the big savings that stick out. Take advantage of these sales, and don't forget to check out the comprehensive pages of deals on Amazon here for more info.