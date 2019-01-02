Come January, many people will vow to eat healthier or get in shape. But, honestly, New Year's resolutions be damned, because guys, Girl Scout cookie season has officially started and what's life without a few boxes of Thin Mints, right?

Although the holiday season might be over, there's no need to get into a funk. When one door closes, another door opens — and that door, my friends, leads to Girl Scout cookies. On Wednesday, Girl Scouts all across the nation got the go-ahead to start selling cookies, according to People, which means people will be able to get their sweet treat fix in no time.

And you definitely don't want to miss out on this year's selection; 2019 marks the debut of a new cookie, Caramel Chocolate Chip, according to USA Today, which is just as delightful as it sounds. The cookie is gluten free and has a "hint of sea salt," which is perfect for lovers of sweet and savory foods. This is pretty special considering it's been two years since a new cookie was debuted, according to USA Today, so the wait is definitely worth it.

See? 2019 is already bringing good things.

And of course, the classic cookies are still going to be available, according to ABC News. So, people can still get their Thin Mint, shortbread (or Trefoil), and Caramel deLite (or Samoa) fix — and able to stock up on their favorite Girl Scout cookie that they missed throughout the summer and holiday season.

Girl Scout cookie season only lasts until April — which is plenty of time for people to enjoy their favorite cookies or restock on their favorites after underestimating how many cookies they'd eat. But since it has been nine months since you could last buy them, it's understandable why some would want to get their cookies now.

Thankfully, there are a few ways for people to get their Girl Scout cookie fix, even if they don't know any Girl Scouts themselves. All you have to do is enter in your zip code on the Girl Scout's website, and it will tell you exactly where (and when) a local troop will be selling cookies in your area throughout the next few months. If you're more of a mobile person, there is also a Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for phones that will show you where you need to go.

Aside from the obvious reasons, buying Girl Scout cookies does more than make you (and the people in your home) happy. Purchasing a box of Girl Scout cookies allows young girls to succeed and shows them that people care about their success. This helps in building the next generation of female entrepreneurs, according to USA Today, since the cookie program is the "largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world," according to the Girl Scout Association. Not to mention, the profits made during the sale stay local, allowing the troops to experience new opportunities.

So, purchasing a box of cookies will not only support your sweet tooth but will support dozens of young girls as well and show them that they can do anything.

