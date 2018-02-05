I know that at the Super Bowl we are all expected to be pounding beers and eating hot wings, but that's not how all of us roll. For a better example of how I like to enjoy my football, I would like to refer all of you to Gisele Bündchen calmly sipping wine in her VIP box. Honestly the tweets and memes of Gisele drinking wine at the Super bowl is something we can all identify with.

So there are very few times in my life that I feel I can truly identify with Gisele Bündchen. After all, she is a world famous super model, a media mogul, and a wildly successful business woman who happens to be married to a football legend. While I am a freelance blogger living in a tiny apartment and married to my cat. But at this moment, watching Bündchen calmly sipping a glass of red wine during the Super Bowl looking, well, a little bored, at this moment I feel that I am Bündchen. We are all Bündchen. If I ever run into Bündchen at like a Starbucks or something I now feel like I have something to talk to her about. And clearly, I am not alone here.

More to come...