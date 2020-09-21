Ahead of the 2020 Emmy Awards, E! red carpet host, Giuliana Rancic and her family tested positive for COVID-19. Rancic's absence was noted after the Emmys went without a red carpet due to the coronavirus pandemic. And as it turns out, Rancic had a very good reason for missing the broadcast.

The veteran red carpet host appeared via video during E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards on Sunday, where she revealed that she — along with her husband, Bill Rancic, and their son, Duke — all tested positive for the coronavirus.

"As part of E! and NBC Universal's very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19," she said. "Now, as much as I didn't want to hear that, I'm very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I'm thankful."

This year was certainly different without Rancic on the red carpet, asking celebrities all of the hard hitting questions and fawning over their fashion choices. But this year's Emmy Awards are unlike any other. There was no red carpet before the show, and the nominees were encouraged to wear whatever they liked — as long as they made an effort — while they broadcast into the show, according to People.

