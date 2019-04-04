After months of anticipation, a new Ramsay has finally joined the family. On Thursday, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay announced he welcomed his fifth child with his wife Tana, and the name is so perfect for a family in entertainment. Ramsay wrote on Instagram earlier today, "After 3 BAFTAs and one Emmy... finally we have won an Oscar. Please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch!"

More to come...