Documenting has always been important, but right now it feels more necessary than ever to take pictures of your children and make them special. Gray Malin, a destination for Instagram-perfect fine art photographs and home decor, has now entered the baby space with the introduction of their Baby Album and Photo Prop Card Set, and yes, it's just as adorable as it appears. This ultimate baby gift comes in a deluxe box set containing everything needed to make a stylish keepsake of baby’s first year. I really love everything about this set, from its chic look and usefulness to its affordable price tag. In fact, I may just have found my new "go to" baby shower gift. Everyone has one, right?

With the tag line "make every day a getaway" a running theme throughout their website, Gray Malin's fine art photographs and home decor products are airy, pastel perfect, and simply smile-inducing. Inspiring wanderlust and imagination, the brand chose colors for each monthly card that make a lovely gender neutral backdrop, while each number is stamped with gold foil upping the style factor. Also included in the deluxe set is a 30-page photo album with gold foil details. On each page you'll find prompts for jotting down important moments and memories.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

I must admit that I never fully completed either of my daughters' baby books (and do I feel guilty about this? Yes, yes I do). But, I did enjoy documenting their first year with monthly photos (and many in between), so there's that, right? I love how Gray Malin has brought the two keepsake ideas together, and that the baby book encourages mini prompts to keep all those important memories in one place. Afterwards, there's space to print out those monthly photos and include in the album. Documenting baby's first year never got so stylish and sweet. And here's to finding my new go-to baby gift.