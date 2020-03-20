Amid the current COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, Grey's Anatomy is donating essential medical supplies to hospitals and Station 19 donated supplies to the local fire station, putting good use to those many props you see on TV.

Krista Venoff, executive producer of the ABC dramas, told Good Morning America that they donated about 300 N95 masks, which help reduce the wearer's exposure to airborne particles, to the local fire station. Meanwhile, Grey's Anatomy was able to donate a back stock of hospital gowns and gloves to nearby hospitals. "We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our health care workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home," she told Good Morning America.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends health care workers wear personal protective equipment (PPE) — such as eye protection, N95 respirators, gowns, and gloves — while treating patients who are sick or may have the new coronavirus, COVID-19. But some cities are already facing shortages of necessary medical supplies, according to The New York Times.

Hospitals in Washington, for example, are making their own face masks out of office supplies and clear vinyl sheets, according to Bloomberg. Meanwhile, nurses across the nation are being asked to reuse masks with patients, as CBS News reported.

There is still a severe risk that hospitals will run out of these necessary medical supplies, so donated props from Grey's Anatomy will undoubtedly help.

ABC/Rick Rowell

Production of Grey's Anatomy came to a halt in mid-March "for at-least two weeks" because of the coronavirus. In a letter released by ABC, executive producers for the show said that the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution."

So while you're marathon-watching all 15 seasons of Grey's Anatomy on Netflix during this time of social distancing and watching Meredith Grey, Christina Yang, and McDreamy save lives, know that the show's resources are going to good use.

