In case you were confused, Grimes revealed how to pronounce X Æ A-12, the name of her newborn son with billionaire Elon Musk. The musician and first time mom, whose real name is Claire Boucher, took to Instagram on Wednesday where she cleared up any questions that fans have about her son's name. (Except it seems that Musk disagrees, but more on that later.)

Although the name might be a little hard to spell and filled with some unique characters, it's quite easy to pronounce. "How do you pronounce the baby's name?," one commenter asked. "It's just X, like the letter X," she replied. "Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I."

So there you have it — X Æ A-12 is pronounced like the letters "X," "A," "I" (you say his name just like how you would say those three letters in the alphabet).

But Grimes' boyfriend has a different opinion on the pronunciation of their little boy's name. Earlier this week, Musk appeared on an episode of the podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, where he offered another way of saying it. "It's just X, the letter X, and then the Æ is pronounced 'Ash' and then A-12 is my contribution," he said. "Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71 — coolest plane ever."

If you go by what Musk said, then the name is pronounced "X Ash". But he did also say that Grimes was the one who "mostly came up with the name," so if that's the case, then you might want to stick with her way.

The meaning of their son's name is just as unique as the name itself. Grimes took to Twitter shortly after giving birth where she broke down what each part of his name means. "X, the unknown variable," she wrote. "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or artificial intelligence). A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favorite song)."

Although Grimes and Musk might not agree on how to say the second part of their newborn's name, it's safe to say that everyone can pronounce the first part of his name — X.