A Chicago-based meat supplier has issued a recall for more than 2,000 pounds of ground beef after at least two consumers reported finding pieces of plastic mixed into their meat. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced last week that Amity Packing Company Inc. had moved to recall raw, ground beef products believed to have been distributed in nine different states due to a possible extraneous material contamination.

Approximately 2,020 pounds of raw ground beef items produced on Jan. 6 and packaged in 1-lb vacuum-packed packages labeled "Pre 95% LEAN/5% FAT GROUND BEEF" have recently been recalled by Amity Packing Company, according to the USDA. The federal agency reported that problems pertaining to a potential contamination were discovered when Pre Brands LLC. received complaints from two separate consumers who reported finding "clear, thin pliable plastic" in their ground beef.

While there haven't been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to product consumption, the USDA has urged consumers who find they are in possession of the recalled ground beef not to eat it. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," a recall notice issued by the USDA read.

Recalled packages will have a lot code of "0060" as well as a case code of "11402" and a use or freeze by date of Jan. 31. Additionally, the establishment number printed on the right, front side of the recalled packages will read "EST. 6916." You can view an example of the recalled packages' label here.

The now-recalled raw ground beef items were reportedly shipped to various retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Consumers in these states are warned to be especially vigilant about checking any raw ground beef products purchased recently.

Concerned consumers can contact Pre Brands LLC. at 1-844-773-3663 with any additional questions they may have regarding the recall.