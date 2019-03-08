Even before I had kids, I'd turn to mush whenever I saw any Beatrix Potter baby items. Of course, when the time came to pick a theme for my daughter's nursery, I had to go with a Peter Rabbit theme. Even to this day, bun-buns are quite beloved in my home. So when I heard about the new talking Peter Rabbit doll that plays peek-a-boo, I knew parents and babies everywhere were going to melt for the playful, blue-coat-clad rabbit. And with Easter right around the corner, this interactive toy would make the perfect spring present.

Designed for kids ages 1 and up, the new Peter Rabbit Peek-A-Boo plush ($45, Gund), features everything you love about the classic rabbit, including his signature red handkerchief and tailored coat with gold buttons. The little rabbit, from toymaker Gund, has an adorable British accent, and when you press the button on his foot, he raises his red hanky and says, "My name is Peter Rabbit. Can I play peek-a-boo with you?" and then proceeds with, "Where am I? Here I am!" It's pretty darn cute, and you just know it would be endlessly entertaining for little ones. As proof, just take a look at this baby losing it over Gund's Peek-A-Boo bear, another one of the toymaker's interactive animals. The giggles are infectious.

Peter Rabbit Peek-A-Boo $45 Gund See On Gund

And you can see Peek-A-Boo Peter Rabbit in action in Retro Style's video below:

Retro Styler on YouTube

Gund, the oldest soft toy manufacturer in America, also sells other Beatrix Potter stuffed animals, including an adorable red-caped Flopsy ($15, Gund), a sweet brown-coated Benjamin Button ($15, Gund), and even a shawl-wearing Jemima Duck ($15, Gund). However, these stuffed animals aren't programmed to play peek-a-boo like Peter is.

If you're thinking of making this Easter an ode to all things Peter Rabbit, you can rest assured that there are some incredibly endearing Easter items out there inspired by the world of Beatrix Potter. Take for example, these Peter Rabbit small mache Easter eggs filled with sweets ($30, Williams Sonoma) or this Peter Rabbit Easter Egg Hunt Kit ($35, Amazon), which includes signs that would look right at home in Mr. McGregor's garden. It's hard not to go down the proverbial rabbit hole with all the Peter Rabbit merch available these days.

Of course, if you really want to get in the Easter mood, watching the 2018 CGI-live action film, Peter Rabbit, is a good idea. Fans of the flick, which stars Rose Byrne and voice talent by Margot Robbie and James Cordon, will be happy to know that filming of the sequel is already underway, according to the Daily Mail. However, the movie won't be released until February, 2020, noted Variety.

Since Peter Rabbit is such a big part of our culture these days, it's easy to wonder what Beatrix Potter — who passed away in 1943 — would think of all of it. The author once said, according to the Society of Illustrators, "If I have done anything, even a little, to help small children enjoy honest, simple pleasures, I have done a bit of good."

Oh, if she even knew just how much joy she created.