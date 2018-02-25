Vice President Mike Pence may have led the Team USA delegation at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games opening ceremony, but when it came to the closing ceremony, President Donald Trump opted instead to send his daughter, Ivanka Trump. For the most part, her appearance in South Korea has been generally well-received, but, of course, not everyone is on board. Gus Kenworthy's closing ceremony tweet totally burned Ivanka Trump, and he's getting lots of support for it on Twitter.

The two-time Olympian may not have managed to win a medal while in PyeongChang — the freestyle skier finished 12th in the slopestyle event, according to CNN — but as one of the first two openly gay athletes on Team USA, he's arguably left a much more important mark on this year's Olympic Games. Not only has Kenworthy emerged as an invaluable advocate for LGBTQ representation in sports, he's also been completely unapologetic about sharing his not-so-favorable opinions about the Trump administration. Ahead of the games, Kenworthy criticized the decision to have Vice President Mike Pence lead Team USA at the Opening Ceremony, according to Billboard, and said that it "[seemed] like a bad fit" given that "the Olympics is all about inclusion and people coming together." And in his latest tweet Sunday? Kenworthy took a major swipe at Ivanka, and asked, "Honestly, tf is she doing here??"

More to come...