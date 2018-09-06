Halloween is the best holiday there is, and you can @ me all you want about that, but you won't come up with anything better. It's all free candy, fun costumes, great movies, and some of the best weather the year has to offer. Not to mention that when you have kids, you can basically dress them up to synchronize with Freeform's 31 Days of Halloween. I love all the adorable skeleton jammies and black cat motifs that dominate the holiday, and this Halloween, retailer Gymboree is bringing it with their seasonal apparel. In fact, Gymboree's Halloween shop is so massive, you'll want to outfit your little ghoul from head to BOOty in the cuteness.

Gymboree routinely has some of the cutest outfits for your little ones. This Halloween, they seem to have found a new fount of creativity to birth this line of adorable onesies, dresses, sweatpants, and even printed underwear and socks. If your child is anything like mine, you know that they're going to wear those jack-o-lantern socks all year long and scream when one goes missing, so it might be in your best interest to buy several pairs and hide some. It just makes sense. Kinda how you buy multiple duplicates of lovies and blankets — because inevitably, one will be left on the train or at the park, and "Oh look, Mama was just washing it."

1 This Cute Henley Black Eyes Henley $25 Gymboree Buy Now This might be for Halloween, but it's kind of just a really cute, sharp shirt. If I wasn't 6' tall, I'd be looking for the largest kids' size to buy one of these for myself. My daughter and my son will undoubtedly want one.

2 OMG, These Shoes Eyes Sneakers $15 Gymboree Buy Now If you haven't figured out the particular joy that is a slip-on sneaker for your toddler, let me introduce you. For real, my son has been wearing this style of sneaker since he was 2 years old, and he's now 10. These eye sneakers? Not only are they spooky-cute, they're also soft, and the eyes glow in the dark, which kids adore.

3 A Classic Pumpkin Sweatshirt $18 Gymboree Buy Now I had this exact sweatshirt when I was a wee little one in 1991. I wore it with black leggings and lace up booties. I think I'll buy it for my daughter to wear with black leggings and lace up booties, too. Maybe even some slouch socks because that's the kind of mom I am.

4 We All Need Comfy Sweats Spider Web Joggers $15 Gymboree Buy Now My son will wear the heck out of these with some black Vans or Nikes, a black tee shirt, and probably a hoodie. He loves sweats more than any other pant because he's an intelligent boy. These are too cute for words, and I can't wait until they show up at my house.

5 One For The Baby As Well Newborn Pumpkin One Piece $15 Gymboree Buy Now Picture it: your little pumpkin's baby belly pushing at the sides of this adorable pumpkin bodysuit. I can't even deal with how adorable that would be. Quick, someone give me a baby so I can put them in this.

6 This Cat Dress Cat Dress $15 Gymboree Buy Now Having two gorgeous black cats who stick to my daughter like glue, this dress has her name all over it. She will wear it until the seams come apart and it goes from a long-sleeved dress to a short-sleeved shirt because she's grown so much. Better buy a few.

7 Repping The Best Candy On Your Pants Halloween Pants $6 Gymboree Buy Now Candy corn is the undisputed king of the Halloween candy. Fight me — it's true. Put them on some cute sweats for a baby and they're even better.

8 A Hoodie To Go With The Pants Skeleton Hoodie For Baby $15 Gymboree Buy Now This looks so warm and cozy and hilarious. To put this on a little baby? Even cuter. It's glow in the dark, so you know that your toddler will be entertained. It might even keep them quiet for a minute or two.

9 Baby Socks Halloween Socks For Baby 2-Pack $5 Gymboree Buy Now What a way to keep your baby's toes warm. Also if we're being honest, and your baby is really little, these will also likely end up as mittens. Because baby socks make the best baby mittens if your newborn is still in the "scratches one's own face" stage.