The holiday season is almost over, but that doesn't mean you have to totally abandon some of the best parts of Christmas and New Year's. Hallmark original movies may have been the perfect backdrop to your celebrations during December, but the Hallmark Channel's January movie lineup keeps the good vibes going into 2019.

The Hallmark Channel's Winterfest is here to ease your transition into the new year, long after the Christmas decorations have been dismantled. Though you might be able to find a repeat or two of some of your favorite Hallmark classics, the network will also bring you five new romances to add to the rotation. It's all the fun of a wintery romance (i.e., snow, hats with bobbles, hot cocoa for two) without the pressure of a December deadline.

According to Country Living, a preview special will air on Dec. 29 at 10 p.m. ET. Hosted by Taylor Cole and Rukiya Bernard, the special will give you a first look at all five of the following movies, so you'll know exactly what you have to look forward to. Until then, you can speculate wildly based on the summaries of each January premiere. You can find out if any of your theories came true when you tune into the the Hallmark Channel January movie lineup.

Winter Castle (Jan. 5 at 9 p.m. ET) Johnson Production Group on YouTube In Winter Castle, Emilie Ullerup's Jenny attends her sister's wedding and finds herself falling for groomsman Craig (played by Kevin McGarry). The downside? Craig didn't attend the wedding solo, and his date might prevent Jenny from making a move.

One Winter Proposal (Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. ET) Hallmark Channel on YouTube Preview hosts Taylor Cole and Rukiya Bernard star in this sequel to One Winter Weekend. Cole's Cara returns to the resort where she first fell for Ben (Jack Turner) in the hopes of reigniting their spark. They bring along friends Megan (Bernard) and Sean (Dewshane Williams). Can lightning strike the same place twice and result in — I'm so sorry — a winter proposal?

A Winter Princess (Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. ET) Hallmark Channel It's not a Hallmark Original without some royalty, am I right? Carly (Natalie Hall) is an undercover princess, which I argue might have been a more intriguing (though less seasonal) title, who will plan a ski retreat's 50th anniversary party. Obviously, the retreat's owner has a dashing brother (Chris McNally) who piques Carly's interest. How is a princess also a party planner? Is that why she's undercover? Why isn't she a spy? How does skiing factor in? Discover all this and more in January.

Winter Love Story (Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. ET) Hallmark Channel Kevin McGarry returns in Winter Love Story, where he plays an author named Elliot who helps protagonist Cassie (Jen Lilley) with her first novel. He'll help boost sales, among other things.