2018 is coming to end, and while you celebrate the coming of a more prosperous year, you can cozy up to the TV to watch some of the best movies Hallmark has to offer. You may not be in the mood to trek out in the cold to party it up, so watching the Hallmark Channel's New Years Eve movie lineup will be the perfect way to ring in the the new year.

If you’ve ever watched the Hallmark Channel’s holiday lineups, you know that they are full of back-to-back stories that are super easy to watch. And after the overly dramatic and continuously exhausting news cycles of 2018, finding something sweet and simple to take your mind off things may be just what you need. So with a cup of hot cocoa, some cozy pajamas, and a Hallmark movie marathon, you can create that perfect New Year’s Eve escape.

The network has been running holiday movies nonstop for their ‘Countdown to Christmas’ lineup since November, and they are continuing to air holiday content through New Year’s Eve. The end-of-year lineup starts at 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 31, and will continue past midnight into the new year. Here’s a breakdown of Hallmark’s New Year’s Eve schedule:

8 a.m. : Enchanted Christmas Fred Hayes/Crown Press Media Enchanted Christmas tells the story of Laura (Alexa PenaVega), an interior designer who is reunited with her ex-boyfriend Ricardo (Carlos PenaVega) for a Christmas Eve show, and realizes that the two may still have a chance at love. Airs Monday, Dec. 31, at 8 a.m. ET.

10 a.m. : A Christmas Melody Brian Douglas/Crown Press Media You can get your groove on with Mariah Carey in A Christmas Melody. The movie follows Kristin (Lacey Chabert), a divorcee who moved back to her hometown with her young daughter. When her old high school rival Melissa (Carey) starts giving her a hard time via her daughter’s PTA, Kristin enlists the help of the school’s music teacher Danny (Brennan Elliott) and her aunt Sarah (Kathy Najimy) and ends up having a musical and magical holiday. Airs Monday, Dec. 31, at 10 a.m. ET.

12 p.m. : Royal New Year’s Eve Ricardo Hubbs/Crown Press Media In a Royal New Year’s Eve, Caitlyn (Jessy Schram) is a fashion designer hired to dress Prince Jeffrey (Sam Page) and his future fiance Isabelle (Cheryl Ladd) for their big New Year’s Eve proposal. During the process, Jeffrey and Caitlyn find a romantic connection, and the two have to decide whether or not they should snub royal tradition and pursue their own love story. Airs Monday, Dec. 31, at 12 p.m. ET.

2 p.m. : Christmas At Graceland Katherine Bomboy/Crown Press Media Christmas At Graceland follows Laurel (Kellie Pickler), an ad executive who travels to Memphis for work, and bumps into her old boyfriend Clay (Wes Brown). After spending time with him, Kellie is pulled back into her old life of music and performance, and she hopes that they can make music together again. Airs Monday, Dec. 31, at 2 p.m. ET

4 p.m. : Let It Snow Eike Schroter/Crown Press Media In Let It Snow, Stephanie (Candace Cameron Bure) is a driven executive tasked with handling the renovations for a ski lodge. While at the lodge, she meets Brady (Jesse Hutch) the lodge owner’s son, who has does nothing but push back at all her ideas. Eventually, with the holiday spirit in the air, Stephanie develops feelings for Brady, which complicates the project she’s been working on. Airs Monday, Dec. 31, at 4 p.m. ET

6 p.m. : Crown For Christmas Gabriel Hennessey/Crown Press Media In a Crown for Christmas, Allie (Danica McKellar) is a maid who gets fired from her posh hotel job, and then finds a position working as a governess for a European King’s (Rupert Penry-Jones) daughter. Allie wins over the heart of the Princess, and eventually the King, but his upcoming wedding to a Countess makes their love story a little more complicated. Airs Monday, Dec. 31, at 6 p.m. ET

8 p.m. : A Christmas Detour Marcel Williams/Crown Press Media A Christmas Detour tells the story of two travelers, Paige (Candace Cameron Bure) and Dylan (Paul Greene) who find themselves rerouted and stranded at an airport. As Paige desperately tries to find a way home so she can meet her fiance’s parents, Dylan steps into help. The two set off on a holiday journey that makes Paige rethink her engagement. Airs Monday, Dec. 31, at 8 p.m. ET

10 p.m. : A Midnight Kiss Bettina Strauss/Crown Press Media In A Midnight Kiss, Mia (Adelaide Kane) is pulling together a massive New Year’s Eve party for a new client with her business partner brother Jake (Jason Cermak). But when Jake suffers a minor accident, he enlists the help of his college buddy David (PenaVega) to help Mia with planning. Soon, Mia and David develop a romantic connection, and they have to decide whether they want to pursue their careers or their love story. Airs Monday, Dec. 31, at 10 p.m. ET

12 a.m. : A Shoe Addict’s Christmas Steven Ackerman/Crown Press Media In A Shoe Addict’s Christmas, Full House star Candace Cameron Bure is an employee at a department store who gets trapped inside the store on Christmas Eve. Similar to A Christmas Carol, she is visited by a mysterious woman who takes her on a journey of self-reflection in the store’s shoe department. Airs Tuesday, Jan. 1, at 12 a.m. ET. With such a full lineup of holiday love stories, you'll have plenty of charm to help you ring in the new year. And hopefully, 2019 brings better news and good vibes with it.