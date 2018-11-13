Can you believe Thanksgiving is next week already? Next week, guys. I can hardly wait to stuff my pregnant belly full of turkey, stuffing, sweet potato casserole, and more. And of course, I'm also daydreaming about snuggling up on the couch with a mug of hot chocolate (after the kids are in bed, of course) while indulging in a shamelessly sappy Hallmark Channel movie. That's because Hallmark Channel's Thanksgiving movies lineup is sure to give you all the feels.

As Hallmark Channel has done in the past, the five days encompassing Thanksgiving weekend will feature a new Christmas movie each night at 8 p.m. The network has deemed this the "5 Nights of Thanksgiving" in the past. However this year, it seems to simply be clumped in with the "Countdown to Christmas." Which for the record, actually began at the end of October, according to Entertainment Weekly. With this in mind, fans can expect brand-new Hallmark Channel movies on Saturday, Nov. 17 and Sunday, Nov. 18 — and then every night from Wednesday, Nov. 21 through Sunday, Nov. 25. Take a peek at this year's "Thanksgiving" lineup, below! Because it looks seriously epic.

Saturday, Nov. 17.: Christmas at Graceland

This highly-anticipated Hallmark Movie premiere stars Kellie Pickler and Wes Brown. As USA Today reported, this TV movie actually marks Pickler's acting debut. The storyline follows Laurel (played by Pickler), a business executive who travels to Memphis "with the intention of acquiring a small bank." In the process, Laurel meets up with a "former love" Clay (Brown), who is a local music promoter.

Sunday, Nov. 18: Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa

This movie stars Jill Wagner, Mark Deklin, Holly Robinson-Peete, Barbara Niven, Andrew Francis, and Ashley Williams. Here's a glimpse at the plot: Professional retail designer Lisa (Wagner) goes on a last-minute Christmas trip to her hometown, Evergreen. There, she discovers the "historic" general store has closed. So of course, she using her skills to help the people of Evergreen bring it back to life. Along the way, she meets a local contractor named Kevin (Deklin), whom she persuades to work with her. According to the Hallmark Channel, "As old traditions are made new again, Lisa finds herself falling for Kevin, the traditions, and the town of Evergreen." Sounds like a winner to me.

Wednesday, Nov. 21: Reunited at Christmas

This brings us to Thanksgiving week itself! Reunited at Christmas, starring Nikki DeLoach and Mike Faiola, followers the story of writer's-blocked novelist Samantha (DeLoach) as she travels home with her boyfriend to spend Christmas at her late grandmother's home. "While at home with family, her grandmother’s wise words reveal the true meaning of Christmas with Samantha at a time when she most needs encouragement," the Hallmark Channel description noted.

Thursday, Nov. 22: Christmas at the Palace

Those who love ice skating will likely get a kick out of this movie. Starring Merritt Patterson and Brittany Bristow, this movie follows Katie, a former professional ice skater who journeys to fictional San Senova after the king hires her to help his daughter prepare for a Christmas ice skating performance. (The King & I meets Christmas? Yes, please!) The Hallmark kicker:

As Katie spends time in the castle and with the king, she and Alex begin to develop feelings for each other and ultimately fall in love. But will the tradition-loving people of San Senova allow their king to make a foreigner their queen?"

Guess you'll just have to tune in to find out!

Friday, Nov. 23: Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe

Okay, based on the title alone, this one sounds more than a little corny. At a closer glance, though, I'm intrigued. This movie is actually based on the novel by Melissa de la Cruz — and get this, Darcy is actually the female lead. A successful businesswoman named Darcy — played by Lacey Chabert — returns to her hometown for Christmas, where she reconnects with an old rival/restaurant owner, Luke. Then they're forced to plan a charity event together. But what happens next? "As Darcy spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life and sets out to mend her relationship with her father, and possibly fall in love."

Saturday, Nov. 24: Christmas Everlasting

As Country Living reported, this film has a pretty impressive lineup, including: Patti LaBelle, Tatyana Ali (Fresh Prince of Bel Air), Dondre Whitfield (All My Children), and Dennis Haysbert (24 and The Unit.). And yes, you also know Haysbert from Allstate Insurance commercials. According to the publication, the movie is based on Marie Bostwick's novel, The Second Sister. The story follows a lawyer who is forced to return to her hometown after her sister with special needs dies. She goes on to learn that she must stay for a minimum of 30 days in order to inherit the family home.

Sunday, Nov. 25: A Shoe Addict's Christmas

Honestly, I'm all-in for anything Candace Cameron-Bure. (I blame Full House.) A Shoe Addict's Christmas marks Cameron-Bure's seventh Hallmark Channel holiday movie, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to the publication, she will play the part of Noelle, a "holiday hater who toils in a department store in which she is accidentally locked on Christmas Eve." While locked in the store, Noelle meets her guardian angel. In a very A Christmas Carol-esque manner, the guardian angel introduces Noelle to ghosts of Christmases past, present, and future.

To catch some behind-the-scenes looks at some of this year's Countdown to Christmas lineup (including the movies on this list), check out the preview special — hosted by Kellie Pickler — below.

Hallmark Channel on YouTube

I don't know about you, but I'm seriously pumped about Hallmark's movie lineup as Thanksgiving approaches. You can bet I'll be tuning in to some (or all) of this sappy films over the upcoming holiday weekend. And the best part? There will still be a whole month of holiday films yet to come!