If you've been stuck inside for the past week as you practice some very important social distancing and are in need of some cheesy, romantic, holiday cheer, boy do I have good news for you. Starting this Friday — yep, right in the middle of March — the Hallmark Channel is having a Christmas movie marathon to help keep us cozy while we work towards flattening the curve for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning on Friday, March 20, the Hallmark Channel announced that it will air your favorite Hallmark Christmas movies all weekend long. You can find the full movie schedule online, but it's worth tuning into the Hallmark Channel whenever you're free to watch some of your favorite actors fall in love in different Christmas-themed movies.

One such flick you can catch stars Fuller House actress Candace Cameron Bure in A Christmas Detour, a film about two unlucky people stuck in an airport hotel trying to make their way home, which airs on Friday, March 20 at 12 p.m. Or you can catch Lacy Chabert from Mean Girls in Christmas In Rome about two unlikely people who find romance in Italy, which airs on Sunday, March 22 at 6 p.m.

As health officials recommend that people stay home amid the current COVID-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 10,000 people in the United States, people are already watching plenty of TV shows and movies, so you'll likely be in need of something new and extra sappy this weekend. After all, people are hanging up their Christmas lights to help bring cheer to their neighbors during this difficult time, so throw on a Hallmark movie, too.

So flip on the Hallmark Channel this weekend, bake some cookies, make a cup of hot chocolate, and watch two people who are not practicing social distancing fall in love.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here, and Bustle’s constantly updated, general “what to know about coronavirus” here.