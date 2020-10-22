Listen, I know that many of us, myself included, are skipping trick-or-treat fun this year, but that doesn't mean I'm skipping the candy. If anything, I'm buying more because of the stress. So these Halloween candy sales happening now are really speaking my language.

Personally, I'm a Snickers, Twix, and Reese's gal, with a strong love of Kisses and Twizzlers thrown in. Therefore, I go for the mixed bags of candy — which are at their largest and most abundant this time of year. And thanks to the pandemic, they're also cheaper than they've ever been. (Normally, you have to wait until after Halloween to get the good savings.) Stores like Target and Kroger are already offering deep discounts on those giant bags of candy. So much so that if, say, you wanted to buy a few extra bags and hide them in the freezer in Costco-size spinach bags so your kids don't find them, you could. And you probably should.

Most of the sales reflect the jumbo bags, but there are a few, sneakier sales with smaller bag options available — which is great if you're a couponer. You can double those coupons or sales and get the lowest price possible.

1. Target Jumbo Candy Bag Target | $15.99 SEE ON TARGET Oh my sweet Tar-zhay. With one of my favorite of conveniences —Target's one-day pick-up — big bags of candy are buy one, get one 25% off. And, on top of that, individual bags are on sale as well, so if you stack those bad boys, you're in for some some serious savings.

2. Kroger Depending on your Kroger, you could be looking at a savings of several dollars on the big bags of candy. As per their savings flyer, starting Oct. 21, the Reese mixed bags are only $14.99. Plus, smaller bags are selling for $4.99 and $7.99, which knocks a few bucks off of those as well.

3. Publix Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group/Getty Images Publix is the king of the Halloween candy sales this year. Mars and Hershey fun-size are BOGO free. So are Sour Patch kids and Starburst among others. Other notable sales are a huge bag of Ferrara candies (Sweet Tarts) for $8.99, and Tootsie Rolls for $7.99.

4. Albertson's Albertsons has the gigundo bags of candy (97 ounces) for sale for $24.99 starting Oct. 21. They also have smaller bags of Reese's for two for $7 and 41-ounce bags of Hershey fun size for $11.99.

5. Giant Eagle Growing up shopping at Giant Eagle, I am so surprised that candy isn't ungodly expensive this week. Alas, times have changed, and starting Oct. 22, Hershey's big bags are $9.99, and smaller bags are $3.33. I mean, are we in the Upside Down?

6. Mariano's Hey Chicagoans, not only is Mariano's selling 200-piece Sweet Tarts for $8.99 and smaller Hershey bags for $4.99, you're also getting big discounts on wine starting Oct. 21, so get on that.